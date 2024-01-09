Two clever bees showed incredible determination in their mission for a taste of Fanta

The duo's teamwork got the attention of TikTok audiences who were amazed by the bees' ingenuity in accessing the soda

The viral video highlighted the tiny winged creatures' extraordinary abilities that people were not aware of

Hold onto your honey pots, folks! TikTok just witnessed an amazing show that has the internet abuzz.

A video of two bees opening a plastic bottle went TikTok viral. Image: @memezar

Source: TikTok

In this viral video, two industrious bees join forces to open a Fanta bottle, and it's nothing short of spectacular.

Bee video clocks 1 million views

The video on the account @memezar boasting almost a million views, shows the bees strategically stationed on opposite ends of the bottle cap.

With precise nudges, wiggles, and a touch of bee brilliance, the cap eventually falls to the ground.

Bees on a hunt for Fanta

The determination displayed by these tiny winged soda lovers is a rare sight, that has viewers in awe.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users amazed by hard-working bees

The video has sparked a hive of reactions, with TikTok users posting clever wordplay like "FANTAstic" and "UnBeelievable" to express their sheer shock at the bees' teamwork.

See some of the comments below:

@Pacmanzhak wrote

"Unbeelievable!"

@ladybabs93 posted:

"That’s FANTAstic. I’ll bee leaving now."

@Ricfar13 mentioned:

"I wouldn't have bee-lieved it, if I didn't see this video. "

@alicia_blanchard commented:

"When you’ve got a real teammate you can accomplish anything."

@johnhensley925 said:

"Now I've seen everything. Are those circus bees?"

@Cheyenne added:

"They bee working hard for a taste of Fanta."

@Busdriver shared:

"My bees would just sting me until I opened it for them!"

@swf.age81 wrote:

"I can’t believe that they can do this! They’re smarter than I thought."

