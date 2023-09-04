The legendary queen of pop culture, Queen Bey, has marked her 42nd-year milestone

Her birthday is being celebrated by a legion of fans who wished her a great year ahead

Moreover, her pictures made her followers reminisce about their fondest memories of the Dreamgirls actress

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

The Bey Hive started Beyoncé Knowles' 42nd birthday with awesome online wishes and warm regards. Images: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Superstar extraordinaire Beyoncé Knowles-Carter turned 42 on 4 September and still has the Queen Bey status on lockdown.

Beyoncé Knowles turns 42 years old on 4 September

The Get Em Bodied hitmaker's special day was posted by an online tabloid Pop Crave on X, formerly known as Twitter, with four pictures of the singer with the caption:

"Happy 42nd birthday to the iconic Beyoncé."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the pictures in this post:

Beyoncé's fans wish her a happy 42nd birthday

Her fans showered Jay Z's gorgeous wife with wonderful birthday wishes, some remembering the most iconic moments of the award-winning singer:

@arianaunext said:

"Happy birthday to the mother of all mothers."

@xxseasons was in denial:

"42?? She’s still a certified baddie for sure."

@KinqKudos certified her:

"Beyoncé looks 30. She is forever a baddie."

@memezaway gave appreciation:

"A resounding Happy 42nd to Beyoncé! Iconic doesn't even begin to cover the impact she's had on music and culture. Long may she reign!"

@ravishingjenni invited more fans:

"Today is Mother’s birthday! Show some love."

@sopopbase declared:

"The queen of the world, never will there be another Beyoncé."

@bbeyfobic weighed in:

"Beyoncé is 42, nearly 30 years into her career and still breaking records. The celebrity of celebrities. Her work ethic is unmatched. Happy birthday Beyoncé."

@ndagrande declared:

"Ohh Beyoncé, the performer of the decade."

@scorpioprncess_ sent her regards:

"Sending Beyoncé soo much birthday love. Happy birthday Queen."

@beytheboss said:

"Happy Birthday Beyoncé the greatest to ever do it, the legend."

Fans celebrate Angela Bassett's 65th birthday

In another celebrity birthday story on Briefly News, fans celebrated the How Stella Got Her Groove Back actress a splendid year ahead.

Comments were flooded by online fans who were in awe of her timeless beauty at the ripe age of 65 years, who maintained that black don't crack.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News