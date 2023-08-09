Beyoncé Knowles has made history with her ongoing Renaissance World Tour after it became the highest-grossing tour by a black woman

According to the reports circulating on social media, the star who is halfway done with her shows has already made R5.6 billion ($296 million)

Beyonce has already completed the European leg of her tour having performed in Barcelona, Stockholm, London, Paris and Amsterdam

Beyoncé is only halfway done with her Renaissance Tour but she has already broken world records. The superstar who has been globetrotting, doing what she does best has surpassed Taylor Swift to become the highest-grossing star of all time.

Beyonce's Renaissance Tour becomes highest-grossing tour

The Renaissance World Tour has been making headlines since it kicked off a few weeks ago. Beyoncé's fans from all over the world have been coming out in numbers to watch the star, who is regarded as the best performer of all time on stage.

Apart from having to deal with a lot of technical challenges and flying with her personal toilet seats, the Renaissance World Tour is a success. According to a post shared by Chart Data, The Cuff It singer became the highest-grossing black artist in history after completing her 33rd show.

Beyoncé surpassed fellow pop star Taylor Swift and her own previous record. The post read:

"@Beyonce's 'RENAISSANCE World Tour' is now the highest-grossing tour by a Black artist in history, surpassing her own 'Formation World Tour'."

Beyoncé's fans celebrate her success

The BeyHive is proud of their queen's achievements. Social media has been awash with congratulatory messages from the peeps.

@arianaunext said:

"Literally her own competition, just pure queen things!! "

@stonesandsnakes wrote:

"Higher than Eras tour? Doubt it."

@Goodkaaaarrmmaa noted:

"The mother that mothered your mothers! "

