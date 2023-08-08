Kanye West has returned to performing again and gave a superb performance of his smash hit Can't Tell Me Nothing

The rapper joined Travis Scott on stage, who is currently on his Utopia tour, months after his antisemitic rant

Fans of the fashion designer are pleased to see Kanye back to doing what he loves and cannot wait to see what he has in store

Kanye West getting back on stage to perform is one of the best things on social media this week. Clips from his surprise performance with rapper Travis Scott have gone viral.

Kanye West went under the radar following the backlash he received for his antisemitic comments. Images: Taylor Hill, Alexander Tamargo

Travis Scott brings out Kanye West during his performance in Rome

The Birds In The Trap rapper is currently on tour, and his most recent performance was in Rome at the Circus Maximus.

He brought out rapper Kanye West mid-performance, and the audience went berserk.

A Twitter user, @scubaryan_, shared a clip of Kanye performing one of his classics, Can't Tell Me Nothing.

Fans were taken aback by Kanye and Travis' performance

Commenting under the video, Kanye West fans said they wish to see more of the rapper in future.

@clintbabyy said:

"This brought back so many memories."

@uHThreaT said:

"Gotta enjoy these moments of Kanye. Gonna go down as top 10 greatest ever as far as discography goes."

@alex04149464

"We need the Kanye album."

@JuiceMan3x said:

"This would’ve got me too hyped no cap."

@Israel_23_J said:

"Ye having a whole crowd scream “act more stupidly “ my goat."

Kanye West suspended on social media following his antisemitic views

Controversial rapper Kanye saw himself getting suspended following his antisemitic opinions on the Jewish community.

According to Variety, Kanye got called out by various Jewish organisations and the Anti-Defamation League.

He also got dropped by multiple clothing brands and lost his billionaire status in one day.

Taking to social media, Kanye said:

“Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is a love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”

Adidas makes huge profit after selling Kanye's merchandise

In a previous report from Briefly News, Adidas announced that it made a considerable recovery after selling Kanye's merchandise.

They claimed to have made a net profit of 84 million euros ($92 million) from April to June after working at a loss.

