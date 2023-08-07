A Tshwane man impressed South African women for being able to dance at the age of 54

The man was posted by his daughter, who was proud that her dad was still active at his age

Women in the comment section did not hesitate to ask to be his wife

Mzansi women threw themselves on a 54-year-old man who can dance. Image: @deemphowphow

Source: TikTok

A Pretoria babe's 54-year-old dad showed that age was a number when he danced like he was still 20!

The man performed modern moves mixed with the Pantsula dance, and women in the comment section offered to be the woman's stepmother.

Elderly citizen dancing impresses South Africans in TikTok video

@deemphowphow recorded the video of her dad and posted it on her TikTok account. The video went super viral and was viewed by 658K TikTokkers.

The woman's caption indicated that she got her personality from her father. The video shows the flexible man wearing All-Star sneakers and getting down better than people his age.

Bethesda Health noted that dancing for elderly citizens benefits them greatly. It improves their cardiovascular health, gives them greater strength and endurance, improves bone health, and manages weight efficiently.

Watch the video here:

Women hit on dancing man in TikTok video

Netizens were pleased that the man could dance better than they did, and the women were drooling over him.

User said:

"What sort of person gets sore knees because I cannot even dance like this at my age since my knees are out?"

User4538031014540 took a chance.

"Can I be your stepmother, please?"

84Dlabazane remarked:

"How are we supposed to leave the 50-year-old men alone when they can dance like this?"

The Matriarch also tried her luck.

"Haibo, don't you want a stepmother?"

Samke Ndlovu commented:

"Is there a stepmom on the scene? I can make a plan for him."

Source: Briefly News