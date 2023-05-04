This old woman gave Mzansi the feels with her groove-inducing vibes on TikTok

Mzansi made it clear that this woman was a groover back in the day, and we can all learn something from her

Gogos are a vibe! This elderly lady saw a chance to groove, and she took it. The video has gone TikTok viral, leaving many people clapping for the older woman's energy.

Source: TikTok

When you get old, you tend to realize just how short life is and start not caring. This gogo doesn't miss a beat of fun, and it is inspiring.

TikTok video of gogo showing young people how to groove goes viral

This gogo taught the youngsters a thing or two! TikTok user @nokz_kego shared a video showing an elderly woman dancing alongside a younger family member, teaching her how it is done.

The gogo's energy is everything! Take a look:

Mzansi people are here for the granny's groove lesson

The people of South Africa loved the gogo's moves and claimed that they, too, learnt something. Elderly people are just the best!

Read some of the sweet comments:

@Buhle said:

“Challenge officially closed”

@Nonny Ngubo said:

“Gogo ate, no crambs left bheka❤”

@_amala_ said:

“There are still families who still bond this way that's rare to see nowadays ❤️you should be grateful ”

@lelomhlongo said:

“Retired groovist❤️❤️❤️”

@Last Born Ya Deep-Tech Music said:

“Gogo is well trained I love her.”

Source: Briefly News