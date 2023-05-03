Amapiano music is everywhere, even in Korea, and the Mzansi people could not be more proud

TikTok user @luyanda37 was in Korea and filmed Korean people grooving to amapiano

Mzansi people could not get over the clip, and some even shed a tear of pride in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A South African man was in Korea and heard amapiano playing in the streets, so he strolled over, took a video and then grooved with the locals to his local music.

TikTok user @luyanda37 was in Korea and filmed Korean people grooving to amapiano. Image: TikTok / @luyanda37

Source: TikTok

Amapianio is a proudly Mzansi genre that has boomed. It is played in practically every country in the world, and people just love it.

Mzansi man shares TikTok video of Koreans dancing to amapiano

TikTok user @luyanda37 was in Korea and couldn't believe it when he heard amapiano. He walked over to take a video as evidence and ended up grooving with the people. The Kilimanjaro track has gone global, and everyone knows the moves!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Take a look:

South Africans burst with pride seeing the awesome moment

While some laughed at how passionate the Korean people were about the dance moves, they were super proud to hear Mzansi beats being enjoyed abroad.

Read some of the comments:

@chi said:

“@yeni @chimmy I can’t breathe the girl in white at the back had me dead”

@Thando Wolf said:

“I love this so much.”

@sippy cup said:

“I love you so much ”

@Özge said:

“What the hell is happening here ”

@Oma said:

“I’m in tears.”

@humblegeersa008 said:

“Look at the lady in the back South Africa approves”

White lady abroad dances with great skill to amapiano beat in viral video: "The aim is not to sweat"

In related news, Briefly News reported that one international babe has won over Mzansi with her cool amapiano dance moves.

A video posted on TikTok by Oliwia Ratyńska (@oliwiaratyska) shows a young white girl dancing to a vibey amapiano remix with great skill.

Judging by the comments, her online audience had advised her to slow things down a bit during her dance routines. Many were impressed after she took constructive criticism and danced at a relatively slower pace.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News