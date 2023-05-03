Three Mzansi babes decided to have a laugh and play a TikTok game which challenged their geography skills

TikTok user @sesinyinaledi17 and her two friends ended up with faces full of flour

Mzansi loved the way these ladies played, and the voice-changing app made it even funnier

Some of these TikTok games are great innocent fun. These three ladies tried out the one where you guess country names, and if you get it wrong, you get floured. Mzansi peeps had a good laugh at their expense.

Source: TikTok

These TikTok games are taking adults back to their childhoods, and people are loving it. Getting a little flour on your face never hurt anybody.

TikTok user @sesinyinaledi17 shared a video of her and two friends playing the TikTok game where it gives you a letter, and you have to name a country that starts with that letter. If you get it wrong, the other players get to rub flour in your face, it is hilarious!

The ladies admitted that they needed to brush up on their geography, however, they had fun nonetheless. Take a look:

Mzansi people laugh at the hilarious TikTok video

Yes, this is the fun we like to see. People loved that they put a voice-changing app on the video, as the squeaky voices made the antics that much funnier.

Read some of the comments:

@Lesego said:

“The voice effect makes it even funnier ”

@unathikeyztyatya said:

“" the Republic of South Africa"kwathi cwaka caba is not make sure.”

@Refilwe Ngwaku said:

“ I’ve never died like this, because they are all not sure even of the correct ones.”

@Molly said:

“Yoh guys I'm on the floor jwale this voice change is making it worse”

@Charmaine said:

“Did she say Hong Kong for H ”

Source: Briefly News