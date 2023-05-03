A SA school groundskeeper dropped a beautiful video on TikTok showing a day in his life

TikTok user @daddyka_rori took people on his bicycle ride to work and all through his day

The craftsmanship of the video had people in awe, and they begged the man to please do more

A South African school groundskeeper compiled a video showing his TikTok followers what a day at work looks like for him, and they loved it!

TikTok user @daddyka_rori took people on his bicycle ride to work and all through his day. Image: TikTok / @daddyka_rori

Source: TikTok

Not every job seems glamorous, but all that matters is that the person doing it is happy and thriving. This man seems to love his job.

Mzansi school groundskeeper shares awesome TikTok video of his day at work

TikTok user @daddyka_rori shared a video that he put together, showing people his nine-to-five. The video showed him driving to work on his bicycle, going about his daily tasks, and then returning home.

This video was put together so beautifully that it captivates you! Take a look:

People were in awe of the man’s beautiful video and simplicity

This video was a work of art. Some said it had them in a trance, feeling a sense of calm. The man’s craft impressed many people, and they let him know it.

Read some of the kind comments:

@robss.leigh said:

“This was therapeutic ”

@Yanga Ntsepe said:

“This was so satisfying to watch and great sound choice mam, the originality of it mfethu makes me proud of my own hustle.”

@Sli said:

“This is so real. I’m here for this”

@sosomanyela said:

“This was so nice to watch honestly; God bless you my brother ”

@LesegoWaHaTshite said:

“The authenticity in this video is heartwarming.”

