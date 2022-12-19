Working nine to five is not what one young man wants to do until he is old enough to retire or die

Twitter user @feyiszn does not understand how people work these long hours their entire lives

Some people let the young man know that some do not have a choice and that a nine-to-five keeps them alive

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Working nine to five is not everyone’s plan, however, it is most peoples’ reality. One young man has high hopes for his flexible working future but others reminded him that it is not that easy.

Twitter user @feyiszn does not understand how people work these long hours their entire lives. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

While getting a job is a dream for many people nowadays with unemployment being at an all-time high, some people are not yet aware of how lucky they are to have a nine to five.

Twitter user @feyiszn shared that he is not about the nine-to-five life, and definitely not until he is 40. He’s got bigger plans for his flexible future.

“I can’t believe people do this 9-5 life for 40+ years, this cannot be my story.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

People let the man in on some facts about working nine to five

While it seems nice to believe that you have an option of working nine to five or not, many people let the young man know that not everyone is that fortunate. Hard work eventually pays off, however, it takes many years of working nine to five to get there… in most cases.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@caffodil said:

“The nine to five people are the people that draft the policies that keep you safe, enable you to be educated, the direction the society. They are the real heroes of society. You have the right to want more. Services greater than riches.”

@ngenangena said:

“Wait until you reach 40, you will realise it is not a choice.”

@biggnosa said:

“Nine to five is modern slavery, your I.D card is your chain. Salary work is so addictive too, most salary work will never make you rich.”

@MoMoloi said:

“Your business requires, someone who works nine to five job for your business to run, Also you cannot run a business by yourself ain’t you hiringcritical thinking doesn’t say goodbye when it escapes you there’s no way one can open a business without an income!”

@realbyke said:

“With that number of years of experience, you should be a boss. You should be so flexible it doesn’t feel like a nine to five.”

Ekow Mclean: I quit my 9 to 5 job to sell suits with R750 to get started

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ekow McLean is a young Ghanaian man who decided to quit his well-paid full-time job to sell suits and according to him, it has been the best decision of his life.

In a video sighted by Briefly News on a YouTube channel called Khanitat Sheriff, the vibrant entrepreneur narrated his journey.

Recounting, Ekow said he used to wear suits religiously to church every Sunday and due to that, he was nicknamed 'the suit guy'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News