A hard-working doctor won’t allow her marital status to get her hot under the collar and has instead decided to be thankful for her wins.

Dr Jasmine would love to be a mom. Image: Dr Jasmine/TikTok.

Source: UGC

In a video posted online, the young woman expressed that while she would love to be married, she was still super happy about achieving her long-term dream of becoming a medical doctor.

TikTok user, Dr Jasmine’s post was captioned:

“Spent my 20s chasing this dream. Now I just want a husband and some babies.”

Social media users assured the lovely doctor that all good things happen in their own time:

user6930144270070 said:

“No worries, Doc. God knows the plans he has for you.”

Dorothy Kenya added:

“Kids and hubby will come. Don't rush. Some of us were moms at 24 and single at 34. Wait upon the Lord.”

Ti’eara reacted:

“You completed your goal without distractions, but I definitely feel you.”

errollong77 commented:

“Take your time and be happy with where you are, Doc. Good things come to those who wait.”

HM31 advised:

“Husband and kids will come at the right time. Keep working and make some investments.”

Here is the video:

