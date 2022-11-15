A young lady took to social media to describe how overwhelmed she felt after becoming a qualified medical practitioner, opening up about her journey online

The hard-working woman noted that after seven gruelling years, she was incredibly stoked to finally become a whole qualified doctor, posting snaps from her special moment

Instagram users celebrated the young woman’s win, noting how inspired they were by her amazing feat

A brilliant young woman posted snaps on Instagram after finally becoming a qualified doctor, with her infectious excitement inspiring many peeps.

Faith Makhubele is thrilled about being a whole doctor. Image: Faith Makhubele.

Source: Instagram

The determined babe noted that after grinding hard for seven years, she was happy to finally relish the fruits of her labours and claim the auspicious title of ‘doctor’.

Instagram user, Faith Makhubele’s post read:

“Seven years ago, I embarked on this incredible journey, it’s an honour truly from God himself to become a servant to His people. What a journey! What an incredible journey!

“I’ve planned my ‘social media speech’ for years, and for some reason, today, I am speechless and in awe of the journey that has finally come to fruition. Guys, ke happy, shem! Ladies and gentlemen, Dr N.F Makhubele, MBChB, SMU. Record time!”

Let's peek at the post:

Faith then wished her classmates well, with her post inspiring many social media users:

sino_skweyiya said:

“Oh, Faith, you did it. Congratulations. Your journey has been so inspiring. This is a huge win for you, your loved ones, for us, the profession, and the kingdom of God. You are so deserving. May God continue to enlarge your territory, doctor.”

drlivhu_skinclinic added:

“Oh, my. Welcome to our world, and well done. I can only imagine what doors this will open for you.”

katlego_hl reacted:

“You are a phenomenal woman!”

24-year-old lady in scrubs celebrates soon becoming junior doctor, receives much love online

