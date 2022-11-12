One dedicated lady from Johannesburg is super chuffed about becoming an entire attorney

Shalom Mwale’s achievement was 10 years in the making, with the lady holding various qualifications, including a Master of Laws degree

After posting her amazing news on social media, netizens congratulated the hard-working hun and wished her well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A perseverant woman residing in Johannesburg is over the moon about becoming a high court attorney, posting about her victory online.

Shalom Mwale is thrilled to be an attorney. Image: Shalom Mwale/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

In her LinkedIn post, Shalom Mwale said that her achievement took 10 years. The dedicated lady has an entire Master of Laws from the University of the Witwatersrand and other incredibly impressive feats.

Shalom also shared pictures from the day of her high court admission, with her post reading:

“This is the culmination of 10 years in the making, [including] four years for my Bachelor of Commerce with Law, two years for my Bachelor of Laws, and two years my Master of Laws, which included six months of practical training, and two years of articles.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“It was definitely not an easy road, but by God’s grace and the support of family, friends, peers and colleagues, the journey was definitely worthwhile. On 1 November 2022, I became an admitted attorney of the South African High Court.”

LinkedIn peeps were impressed with the resilient woman’s win and wished her well:

Desiree' Smit said:

“Congratulations, Shalom. Many blessings by our Father in your journey ahead.”

Jamie MacDonald wished her well:

“Well done, Shalom! Glad it has all culminated in you being a part of our team.”

Pholoso Goodness Mathe commented:

“Such a [massive] move. Well-deserved, hun.”

Legal eagle: Stunning mom celebrates becoming high court attorney, Saffas congratulate her boss babe moves

Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News also wrote about a gorgeous young mom taking to the socials to celebrate being admitted as an attorney of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

In a cute snap posted on LinkedIn, Moyahabo Lebea looked stoked with her achievement, sharing that she’d just taken her oath as a legal practitioner.

Mzansi peeps were incredibly impressed with the young lady’s fantastic accomplishment, with her comment section swamped with messages of congratulations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News