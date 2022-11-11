One young medical practitioner is excited about a pretty big win, taking to Twitter to post about getting the nameplates for the door of her surgery

The doctor garnered a lot of attention online, and despite one of the words on her door sign being spelt incorrectly, she was still happier than ever

Social media users wished the general practitioner well and left her the sweetest messages in her post’s comment section

A young Cape Town doctor is super amped about getting her nameplate on her surgery’s door, sharing the big win online.

The good doc's win had many excited.

Source: Twitter

Opening up about her excitement on Twitter, the medical practitioner noted that she was excited about the win, despite the word ‘practitioner’ being misspelled.

It’s wonderful to see strong, independent women making huge successes of their careers and inspiring other young ladies.

Twitter user, @lazyorlaylah’s, who studied for her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree at Stellenbosch University’s post read:

“My door signs have finally arrived!”

Here is the good doc’s post:

Many tweeps expressed their pride in the young woman, congratulating her on the amazing career milestone.

Here are some of the top reactions:

@JamilFarouk teased:

“Might be a Fayker, but never a faker!”

@custy_kgadi said:

“We are blessed to have you as a doctor. I will get my first sick note from you. Congratulations on your opened doors.”

@lepara_10 joked:

“Can you heal a broken heart? Or just vibes there?”

@jayceahthebe reacted:

“They Look Awesome. I’ll come around when I’m in Cape Town.”

@moratwe_masima is wowed:

“They look so good.”

@Patovipir commented:

“Cure me, doctor.”

Source: Briefly News