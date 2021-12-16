Who is A. B Quintanilla? Age, children, wife, Selena, songs, profiles, net worth

Selena: The Series is technically about the life of Selena Quintanilla, a prodigious talent who rose to fame in the Tejano music market. She was primed to be a crossover star before her untimely death in 1995 at 23. However, Selena's family members, including her sister, Suzette, and brother, A.B., get equal screen time as the singer. But who is A. B. Quintanilla?

A.B. attends the "How I Wrote the Song" panel presented by BMI at James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Photo: Vallery Jean

A. B. Quintanilla is a talented American record producer, songwriter, composer and musician. He is famous for being a member of the renowned band Los Dinos. In addition, he is the older brother of The Queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla.

A. B. Quintanilla's biography

Abraham Isaac was born on 13th December 1963 in Toppenish, Washington, United States. His parents are Abraham Quintanilla Junior (father) and Marcella Samora (mother). His father is an American singer, songwriter and record producer.

He was raised alongside his two siblings, Selena and Suzette. However, he has not offered any information about his educational background.

Career

A.B attends during Billboard Latin Music Awards 2012 at Bank United Center in Miami, Florida. Photo: John Parra

Abraham started learning music from a young age while his parents resided in Texas by playing bass and guitar. He formed a music band known as Los Dinos with his father and sisters. He also became Selena's producer.

During this period, some of his most notable works include co-writing several songs, such as Como la Flor and Amor Prohibido. Unfortunately, his sister was murdered on 31st March 1995, causing great devastation to Abraham and other band members. However, her death helped him in the production of Como Te Extraño (How I Miss You).

Later, he resurfaced in 199 and created Kumbia Kings, combining cumbia and pop music. The Kumbia Kings went on a few international tours and released several CDs. They also participated in various TV shows such as Cristina Saralegui's El Show de Cristina.

In 2004, he produced and arranged the A. B. Quintanilla III Presents Joe Lopez album. Some of the songs in the album include Cuando Estoy Contigo (When I Am with You) and Soy Tan Feliz (m So Happy).

In mid-2006, he left the Kumbia Kings and along with other new members and ex-Kumbia Kings Members, he formed Kumbia All-Stars. With his new band, A. B. Quintanilla's songs include, Chiquilla, Parece Que Va a Lover, and Speedy Gonzales.

Kumbia All-Stars gained widespread recognition in South America and beyond. In 2014, they successfully performed a series of concerts. In 2016, the singer signed with DEL Records, where he performed Elektro Kumbia.

A. B. Quintanilla's wife and children

A. B has been married five times now. He was first married to Evangelina Almeida in 1988 in Corpus Christi, Texas. A. B. Quintanilla's first wife had two kids, Svani (born in 1991) and Martika (born in 2000). After being happily married for 12 years, they divorced in 2000.

After divorce, the same year, he tied the knot with an actress, Heather Grein. The union ended after two years. In 2004, the singer tied the knot with his third wife, Brenda Ramirez. Unfortunately, the marriage did not work out as they separated after a few years. A.B. and Brenda share four children, three sons and a daughter.

A.B. and Angela attend the Google Pixel 4 x PAPER: Karol G Digital Cover Celebration at Mama Rabbit in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

After the divorce, he started dating Rikkie Leigh Robertson. They wedded on 12th November 2011. However, after five years of being together, he announced their separation on 5th July 2016. He announced the sad news after one of his concerts.

The singer is currently married to Anjelah. The couple exchanged their wedding vows on 16th September 2019 in a private function held in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States.

Salary and net worth

The celeb generates around $32,000 per month and $400,000 annually from his career. How much is A. B. Quintanilla's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2021.

A. B. Quintanilla's fast facts

What happened to A. B. Quintanilla? After his sister's death, he founded a charity dedicated to helping children in crises, The Selena Foundation. How much is Selenas brother A. B. Quintanilla worth? He has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2021. What does A. B. Quintanilla do now? He is still involved in charity works and continues producing music through his Latin music record company Q-Productions. Is A. B. Quintanilla still married to Vangie? No, he is not. A. B. Quintanilla's first wife divorced him in 2000 after being married for 12 years. Is Selenas brother A. B. Quintanilla still married? Yes, he is. However, he is currently married to Anjelah Quintanilla. Who is A. B. Quintanilla's first daughter? His first daughter is known as Martika. She was born in 200o during the singer's marriage to Vangie. Who is A. B. Quintanilla's ex-wife? The singer has several ex-wives who include Evangelina Almeida, Heather Grein, Brenda Ramirez and Rikkie Leigh Robertson

A. B. Quintanilla has been in the limelight for several reasons. He is recognized through his late sister and the Los Dinos music band, his marriage and relationship and his career in the entertainment industry. Regardless, he has achieved so much success and earned huge sums of money.

