Who is Timaya? Age, real name, place of birth, songs, profiles, net worth

Timaya is a Nigerian artist, songwriter, and music producer. He is best known for releasing great hits like Dem Mama, Plantain Boys, Sexy Ladies, and Bum Bum. How well do you know the star? Keep reading to find out intriguing details about him.

Timaya is a top Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer. Photo: @thesheetng

Source: Twitter

Timaya and other great Nigerian artists like Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Wizkid, to name a few, have ensured that the country’s music industry is on the global map. Some have even been nominated and won the coveted Grammy Awards for releasing exceptional albums and tunes.

Timaya’s profile summary and bio

What is Timaya's real name? Inetimi Alfred Timaya Odon

Inetimi Alfred Timaya Odon Date of birth: 15th August 1980

15th August 1980 Timaya’s age: 41 years in 2021

41 years in 2021 Birth sign : Leo

: Leo Place of birth: Port Harcourt, River State Nigeria

Port Harcourt, River State Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Not known

Not known Children: Four, three daughters, and a son from three baby mamas

Four, three daughters, and a son from three baby mamas Siblings: 14

14 Profession: Singer, songwriter, music producer

Singer, songwriter, music producer Instruments: Vocals

Vocals Genre: Afrobeats, dancehall, hip-hop

Afrobeats, dancehall, hip-hop Record label: DM Records (founder)

DM Records (founder) Years active: 2005 to date

2005 to date Instagram: @timayatimaya

@timayatimaya Twitter: @timayatimaya

@timayatimaya Facebook: @theofficialtimaya

@theofficialtimaya YouTube: @OfficialTimaya

@OfficialTimaya Deezer: Timaya

Timaya Spotify: Timaya

Timaya Apple Music: Timaya

Timaya Boomplay Music: Timaya

Early life and family

The singer was born and raised in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. Photo: @timayatomaya

Source: Twitter

How old is Timaya? The artist was born on 15th August 1980 and is 41 years old in 2021. Where is Timaya originally from? He is a native of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, and has origins from Odi, Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

His father worked as a banker, while his mother was a teacher by profession. The artist has 14 siblings, and he is the youngest.

The singer got his West Africa Senior school certificate from Ikeja Grammar School in Lagos. He moved back to Port Harcourt and enrolled in college to pursue Banking and Finance. However, he quit after posting poor results in the initial exams.

The artist then returned to Lagos as a backup vocalist for a hip-hop band. He was with the group for three years before deciding to focus on his solo career.

Is Timaya married?

The Nigerian artiste posing with his two daughters and son. Photo: @DAMIADENUGA

Source: Twitter

The Nigerian star has been in several past relationships that did not end in marriage. He often talks about not being ready to commit to one lady at the expense of his career. Despite having no one holding the Timaya wife title, the singer is a father to four children from three past relationships.

His first baby mama is the realtor and business lady Barbara Fumnaya Nwaokolo. The pair dated from 2014 to 2017 and share two beautiful girls. He got his first son Emmanuel with entrepreneur Tamar Décor in 2018. Timaya’s third baby mama is the visual studio producer Dunnie Onasanya, and they welcomed daughter Maya in 2020.

Career

He ventured into making professional music in 2005 with the release of his debut single, Dem Mama. In 2007, his debut studio album, True Story, came out. Other Timaya albums include:

Gift and Grace (2008)

(2008) De Rebirth (2010), in partnership with Black Body Entertainment

(2010), in partnership with Black Body Entertainment LLNP Long Life N Prosperity (2011), in collaboration with Dem Mama Soldiers

(2011), in collaboration with Dem Mama Soldiers Upgrade ( 2012)

2012) Epiphany (2014)

(2014) Chulo Vibes EP (2019)

(2019) Gratitude (2020)

Popular Timaya songs include:

P lantain Boy

Bum Bum

Sexy Ladies

Malonogede

Dem Mama

The Nigerian star founded his record label, the Dem Records Limited. He has groomed several upcoming artists in the country through the franchise.

The Nigerian artiste made his debut in the music industry in 2005. Photo: @Doris_Glad

Source: Twitter

Awards and nominations

Since his debut in the music industry in 2005, Timaya has been releasing hit after hit. Some of his songs have gained global recognition. As a result, he has been recognized severally for his great work. Some of the awards he has won include:

Headies Awards (four)

AFRIMMA Awards (Two)

Nigerian Music Award (one)

NEA Award (one)

Where is Timaya now?

What is Timaya doing in 2021? The artist continues to make music, and some of the tracks he has released in 2021 are:

Don Dada (April 2021)

(April 2021) Cold Outside (October 2021) featuring Buju

(October 2021) featuring Buju Eff All Day featuring Phyno

Timaya’s net worth

The top Nigerian singer owns a fleet of high-end cars and a lavish house. Photo: @MaDailyGistNG

Source: Twitter

Timaya is one of Nigeria’s richest and most successful musicians. His net worth is estimated at $8.5 million in 2021. His primary source of income is music and endorsement contracts.

The Sexy Ladies singer is often spotted driving high-end cars, including a Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, a Bentley, and a Lexus SUV. He also owns a lavish house in Lekki that is worth about N250 million. The household has a recording studio, a swimming pool, and other luxurious accessories.

Timaya has proven to be a talented artist with the release of great music that meets international standards. You can access Timaya songs mp3 download from major streaming platforms, including Deezer, Apple Music, Spotify, and Boomplay.

