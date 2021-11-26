Although some people dance for fun, most people view it as a source of income and a way to make a living. It has turned out to be a full-time career for some stars like Derek Hough. He has spent years practising and perfecting this art and has become a legend in dancing. So what is Derek Hough's net worth? Find out in this read!

Derek Hough's is a legendary dancer who has stolen the hearts of many with his moves in Dancing With The Stars. Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

While there may be thousands of dancers globally, Derek Hough has stolen the spotlight and become a legend in this fine art. His skills and passion are unmatched, which explains his international recognition. So what is Derek Hough's net worth? Join us as we decrypt it.

Derek Hough's profile summary

Full name: Derek Bruce Hough

Date of birth: 17th May 1985

17th May 1985 Place of birth: Salt Lake City, Utah

Derek Hough's age: 36 years in 2021

36 years in 2021 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Profession: Professional Dancer, Actor, Choreographer, Singer-songwriter, Guitarist, and Music Video Director

Professional Dancer, Actor, Choreographer, Singer-songwriter, Guitarist, and Music Video Director Nationality: American

American Religion: Mormonism

Mormonism Derek Hough's education: Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts

Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts Majors: Theatre, Song, Dance, and Gymnastics

Theatre, Song, Dance, and Gymnastics Parents: Marianne and Bruce Robert

Marianne and Bruce Robert Siblings: Julianne, Marabeth, Sharee, and Katherine

Julianne, Marabeth, Sharee, and Katherine Grandparents: Colleen and Bob Hough

Colleen and Bob Hough Girlfriend: Hayley Erbert

Hayley Erbert Derek Hough's height: 5'10" (1.78 m)

5'10" (1.78 m) Hair color: Dark blonde

Dark blonde Eye color: Blue

Blue Residence: California

California Derek Hough's Instagram: derekhough

derekhough Net worth: $8 million

Derek Hough's bio

Derek Hough is a professional dancer, actor, and singer-songwriter, best known for scooping six wins in Dancing With The Stars. Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He is a renowned professional dancer who has graced almost every famous dancing show. However, he is best known for appearing in Dancing With The Stars. Here is what you should know about him.

How old is Derek Hough?

The professional dancer was born Derek Bruce Hough on 17th May 1985 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Marianne and Bruce Robert Hough. He is the fourth born and the only son.

His four sisters are Julianne, Marabeth, Sharee, and Katherine. Bruce is the second cousin of famous musicians Rydel, Riker, and Ross Lynch from R5. At the moment, the star is 36 years old.

Is Derek Hough Mormon?

He was raised Mormon alongside his sisters in a Latter-day Saint family.

Derek Hough's career

Derek Hough comes from a family of dancers. His grandparents were dancers and his sister Julianne is also a dancer. Photo: Kelsey McNeal via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He hails from a family of dancers, given that his grandparents were dancers. At twelve years old, he began his dancing career when he was sent to London to live and study dance with study coaches Shirley and Corky Ballas amidst his parents' divorce.

He stayed in London for ten years, dedicating this time to studying dance, theater, song, and gymnastics at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. Derek Hough's sister Julianne also joined him, and she, too, pursued a dancing and singing career.

Between 1998 and 2004, Bruce joined numerous competitions that took him around the world. He traveled to Poland, Japan, the Netherlands, Czechoslovakia, and Ireland. In addition, he won the 2002 title for the WDSF World Youth Latin Champion.

He scooped the 2003 Blackpool U-21 Latin title in the Blackpool Dance Festival with Aneta Piotrowska. He debuted in Dancing With The Stars in 2007, and in weeks, he was named a guest instructor alongside his sister Julianne.

Derek Hough's Dancing With The Stars win with his partner Brooke Burke was the start of many wins. He has also won the title alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Kellie Pickler, Jennifer Grey, Amber Riley, and Bindi Irwin.

Derek Hough poses with the award for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming for "Dancing With The Stars" at the Creative Arts Emmys. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

After participating in a short dance program with Meryl Davis and Charlie White, he won a gold medal in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Other of Derek Hough's awards include:

2021 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programing

2013 and 2015 Outstanding Choreography award for Dancing With The Stars

Acting career

In 2001, Bruce made a guest appearance in the famous film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. After that, he joined the theater cast and played the lead role in Footloose: The Musical five years later.

He made his debut in Broadway in the final four performances of Burn the Floor alongside Kym Johnson and Mary Murphy. Other of Derek Hough's movies and TV shows include:

Rock of Ages

ABC's musical drama Nashville

Make Your Move

Better with You

Jane the Virgin

Hairspray Live!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Is Derek Hough married?

Derek Hough's girlfriend is Hayley Erbert. The two have been dating since 2015 after meeting in Dancing With The Stars. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fans cannot help but question if Bruce is off the market, so they ask about Derek Hough's wife. Unfortunately, hardly any of Derek Hough's profiles talk about Derek Hough's wedding. However, they do disclose that he has been in a long-term relationship with Hayley Erbert.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert started dating in 2015 after meeting in Dancing With The Stars. In an interview with Distractify, Bruce revealed the two were not yet engaged or married but had been quarantining together in California.

Derek Hough's net worth

Bruce has accumulated a decent net worth over the years from his thriving career. His other income streams include:

Move Live on Tour. He started a sold-out summer tour called Move Live on Tour with his sister Julianne in May 2014, spanning forty cities across America and Canada. Its success made him reprise the tour in 2015.

Derek Hough's net worth includes earnings from his dancing career, real estate, and role as a judge in World of Dance and Dancing With The Stars. Photo: Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Source: Getty Images

World of Dance . He served as a judge on NBC's World of Dance from 2017 to 2020.

. He served as a judge on NBC's from 2017 to 2020. Book. Bruce is also an author who has written Taking the Lead: Lessons from a Life in Motion .

. Real estate. Bruce buys and flips houses and was even featured on HGTV's Mark & Derek's Excellent Flip.

Derek Hough's Las Vegas show. In the 90-minute show, Bruce does it all, including salsa, strut, twist, pirouette, among others. Cumulatively, Bruce has a net worth of $9 million.

Derek Hough's net worth in 2021 is $9 million. He has accumulated this worth through his thriving dancing and acting careers, judging and hosting jobs, shows and tours.

