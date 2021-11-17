Whenever one is a celebrity and in the public limelight, fans are always curious to know about their net worth and the stars' kind of life. The case is no different for Drake. But, who is Drake? He is a Canadian-born actor, producer, and rapper. Besides, he was a child actor who featured on the Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation. This article contains more info about Drake's net worth in 2021, age, children, religion, and much more.

What is Drake's net worth in 2021? The rapper superstar has a net worth guesstimated at $200 million. He is regarded as one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. How old is Drake? He was born on October 24, 1986. Therefore, Drake's age is 35 years as of 2021. This article has more about his career, family, personal life, and much more.

Drake's profile and bio

Real name: Aubrey Drake Graham

Aubrey Drake Graham Nickname : Aub

: Aub Stage name : Drake

Date of birth : October 24, 1986

: October 24, 1986 Age: 35 years (As of 2021)

Place of birth : Toronto, Ontario, Canada

: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Hometown : Weston Road, Toronto

: Weston Road, Toronto School : Forest Hill Collegiate Institute, Forest Hill

: Forest Hill Collegiate Institute, Forest Hill College: Vaughan Road Academy, Oakwood

Religion : Jewish

: Jewish Ethnicity : African-American and white Canadian

Profession: Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, Actor, Record Producer

Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, Actor, Record Producer Drake's height: 1.83 m, 6'0 ft

1.83 m, 6'0 ft Drake's weight : 89 kg, 196 lbs

: 89 kg, 196 lbs Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair Colour : Black

Drake's children: Adonis Graham

Background info

What is Drake's full name? His real name is Aubrey Drake Graham. He was born and raised in Toronto, Canada. Drake's parents are Dennis, who worked as a drummer with legendary musicians like Jerry Lee Lewis. The mother is Sandra, better known as Sandi. She worked as a florist and as an English teacher in a local high school.

However, his parents divorced when he was only five. His father moved to Memphis, and Aubrey was left with his mother in Toronto. What is Drake's religion? He is a Jewish.

Education

He attended a Jewish day school and had a formal Bar Mitzvah celebration. However, while attending Forest Hill Collegiate Institute, he found his passion for singing and acting. The whole experience made him drop school for a while, but he eventually went back. He graduated in 2012.

Drake's dating history

Aubrey has had a great dating history. He once dated Keshia Chante, a renowned actress. Their relationship lasted for a short time, and then they broke up. In 2009, he was rumoured to be dating Rihanna following her nasty split from Chris Brown. He initially denied it when he was questioned about it but later admitted they had a short-term relationship before she called it off. Over the years, he has dated other notable women in the entertainment world. So, who is Drake's spouse? The rapper is currently not in any known relationship.

Music career

Why is Drake so famous? He rose to fame as an actor, first in commercials. His breakthrough came with his starring role as Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi, a Canadian teen series that aired in the US on Nickelodeon. Brooks was a high school basketball phenom, who, after being shot by a classmate, was confined to a wheelchair.

While starring on the show, he released his first mixtape, Room for Improvement, in 2006. A year after, he found his record label, October's Very Own, and released his second mixtape, Comeback Season. The mixtape featured what later became the hit single called Replacement Girl.

The video from the song became the first video from an unsigned Canadian rapper to be featured on BET. Lil Wayne heard the single and was impressed. So, he called Drake, inviting him to fly to Houston to join his Tha Carter III tour. Together, they wrote and recorded several hit songs, including Ransom, Forever, and Brand New.

His collaboration with Lil Wayne made him in high demand within the music industry. As a result, many top labels were scrambling to sign him. The desperation has been termed as the biggest bidding war in music history.

On June 29, 2009, he signed a contract with Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment. The opportunity opened more doors for him, and he continued releasing hit after hit. As a result, he has been nominated for countless awards. He has won over 180 major awards, including four Grammys from more than 40 nominations.

Drake albums

2010: Thank Me Later.

2011: Take Care

2013: Nothing Was the Same

2015: If You're Reading This It's Too Late.

2015: What a Time to Be Alive

2016: Views.

2017: More Life

2018: Scorpion.

Drake songs

Marvin's Room

Pound Cake/Paris Morton Music 2

Back to Back

HYFR

Tuscan Leather

Lord Knows

Paris Morton Music

4 P.M. in Calabasas

Childs Play Drake

Hold On

We're Going Home Drake

Hotline Bling

Portland Drake

How rich is Drake the rapper?

The celebrated rapper is guesstimated to have a net worth of $200 million. Besides his music career, he also boasts other notable streams of revenue. He has signed an outstanding $19 million deal with Apple Music. He has also signed endorsement deals with Burger King, Sprite, Nike, and Apple, enabling him to amass vast wealth.

In 2016, he launched his very own line of bourbon whiskey. He was working under the brand name Virginia Black. They were able to sell 4,000 bottles on the first week of release. They later shipped out 30,000 more bottles as the year progressed.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Drake's net worth 2021. He is one of the most successful and influential forces in the hip-hop and the music industry. Besides, he has collaborated with top stars in the music industry, including Jay-Z, Eminem, Kanye West, and Travis Scott. Briefly.co.za wishes him the very best in his music career and life endeavours.

