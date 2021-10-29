Whenever one is affiliated with a celebrity, people are usually concerned about that person's life. The case is no different for Marcus Richardson. But who is he? Richard is an Application Cyber security professional working with nVisium, a web and mobile app security company. What makes him popular? He is famous for being the husband of Abby Phillip, a celebrated CNN journalist.

Marcus Richardson became famous after he married journalist Abby Philip. Since his marriage with the CCN reporter, fans have always been curious about his life, career, age, net worth, among other exciting things. Unknown by many, he relishes a prosperous professional career that matches well with that of the spouse. Now the big question is, how did the two meet? Do they have kids? Who is Marcus Richardson?

Background info

How old is Marcus Richardson? He was born on March 9, 1983. Therefore, he is 38 years old as of 2021. Who are Marcus Richardson’s parents? The father is Russell G. Richardson, a former colonel of the US Navy, and the mother is Toussaint Richardson. His father’s nature of work involved a lot of travelling, which made Marcus spend a significant portion of his life travelling. He has lived in Japan, Germany, Netherlands, among other countries.

He has two siblings, where he was born as the only son. His eldest sister is Stacie Thompson, and she works for the Air Force Civilian service as a Human Resource Specialist. She graduated from TUI University, where she was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management. His younger sister is called Jasmine.

Education

His father is a former colonel in the US Navy, and he used to travel to different countries across the world. That made Marcus study outside the United States of America. He attended high school at Florida State University, where he graduated in 2009 with a Bachelor’s degree in International affairs.

Marriage

He is happily married to Abby. But how did the two meet? They met in 2011 in Washington at a mutual friends party. It was at the event when they started talking and familiarising themselves with each other. But before they could even exchange contacts, they were disrupted by another partygoer.

But as fate would have it, they later met again at the second party organised by the same mutual friend. They began dating shortly after. They dated for five years before Marcus popped the big question, and Abby agreed to be the wife. In May 2018, they solemnised their union at the historic Anderson House of Washington DC.

Does Marcus Richardson have any children? In August 2021, they were blessed with a bundle of joy with their beautiful baby girl, whom they named Naomi Angelina Richardson.

Career

What does Marcus Richardson do? He started his first job at Howard University, where he worked as a desktop analyst, where he worked for three years. Later, he joined LivingSocial, where he worked as a technical support analyst.

In 2014, he landed a job at nVisium, a web and mobile app security company, where he worked as a senior application security consultant. Later on, he was promoted to be the managing consultant.

Net worth

He is guesstimated to have a net worth of $2 million. His primary source of income is from his full-time job and fortune from several industries he offers his consultancy services. Besides, he has a supportive wife who is equally wealthy from her journalism job at CNN.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Marcus Richardson. He credits his success to his parents for the care, support and even exposure they gave him. Also, he thanks his supportive wife for being there for him. Briefly.co.za wishes him and the family the very best in life.

