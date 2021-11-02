Who is Tanya Haden? Age, children, Jack Black's wife, nationality, net worth

Who is Tanya Haden? Careerwise, Tanya is an American artist and vocalist who plays the cello. She is the daughter of jazz bassist Charlie Haden and the wife of famous actor and comedian Jack Black. In this article, we share fascinating facts about the celebrity.

Tanya Haden is famous for her vocals and cello skills and her relationship with some famous people in the entertainment industry. Is Tanya Haden biracial? These exciting facts about Tanya will give a clear picture of who she is.

Tanya Haden's profile summary

Full name: Tanya Haden

Tanya Haden Date of birth: October 11, 1971

October 11, 1971 Place of birth: New York City, New York, U.S.

New York City, New York, U.S. What is Jack Black's wife's age? Tanya Haden's age is 50 years as of 2021

Tanya Haden's age is 50 years as of 2021 Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Tanya Haden's nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Parents : Charles Edward Haden (father- born August 1937, died July 2014) and Ellen David

: Charles Edward Haden (father- born August 1937, died July 2014) and Ellen David Siblings : 3

: 3 Religion : Christian

: Christian Schools attended : Crossroads School, California Institute of the Arts

: Crossroads School, California Institute of the Arts Tanya Haden's height : 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m)

: 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m) Weight : 58 kg (128 lbs)

: 58 kg (128 lbs) Body type : Hourglass

: Hourglass Body measurements : 32-26-34 inches

: 32-26-34 inches Bra size : 32 B

: 32 B Dress size : 4 (US)

: 4 (US) Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Hair colour : Light brown

: Light brown Instagram : @tanyahaden

: @tanyahaden Twitter : @tanya_haden

: @tanya_haden Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse : Jack Black

: Jack Black Tanya Haden's children : 2

: 2 Occupation : Artist, singer

: Artist, singer Years active : 2001 to present

: 2001 to present Famous for : Being the daughter of Charlie Haden and Jack Black's wife

: Being the daughter of Charlie Haden and Jack Black's wife Net worth: $3 million

Tanya Haden's biography

Are the Haden triplets really triplets? Yes. Tanya is one of the triplet daughters of the late jazz double-bassist Charlie Haden and ex-wife Ellen David. Tanya Haden's sisters are bassist Rachel Haden and violinist Petra Haden.

Tanya, Rachel, and Petra have a brother, bassist-singer Josh Haden, the leader of the group Spain. The Hadens siblings are not biracial, they are of White ethnicity. Their father's parents were folk singers who hosted a radio show called The Haden Family Radio Show.

Ellen and Charlie divorced in 1976. Tanya and her siblings were primarily raised by their mother in LA, although their father visited them frequently. Their maternal relatives are Jewish and deeply musical.

Education

Tanya attended Santa Monica's Crossroads School. She gave up music in high school to focus on art. She subsequently enrolled at the California Institute of the Arts, where she concentrated in experimental animation and graduated with an MFA in 2001.

Career

With her animation qualifications, Tanya works in visual art. She has exhibited in several shows, such as Las Cienegas Projects (2010) and Rosamund Felsen Gallery (2015). Mrs. Black is the creator of the Imaginary Bear puppet show.

Tanya Haden movies

Is Jack Black's wife an actress? Yes, although she has not played a main role or been in any non-animated film. Her short film, The Visit, was included in the San Francisco International Animation Festival. She was the voice in animated movies such as:

2008: Kung Fu Panda as Smitten Bunny (voice)

2011: The Muppets as Additional Muppet Performer (voice)

2014: Muppets Most Wanted as LA Muppet Performer (voice)

Music

Tanya has worked with several bands such as Let's Go Sailing, Silversun Pickups, and Sea Wolf. She has helped various singers record their music through her vocals and cello skills, for instance, Par Avion's EP Pop Music United and The Warlocks album Surgery (2005).

The Haden Triplets, made up of Jack Black's wife and sisters, plus Anna Waronker and Tony Maxwell, formed a band known as That Dog. However, the group split in 1997, and the triplets focused on working together. They released their first album on February 4, 2014.

Tanya and Jack Black

How long has Jack Black been married to his wife? The two celebrities, former school-mates, tied the knot on March 14, 2006, in a ceremony held in Big Sur, California. After fifteen years they reunited and started dating again in 2005.

Jack and Tanya are parents to two sons, Samuel Jason Black (15) and Thomas David Black (13 years old). Samuel played a voice role in KungFu Panda. The family resides in Los Feliz, LA neighbourhood.

Tanya Haden's net worth

Tanya is about $3 million rich, according to TV Shows Stars. On the other hand, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Jack Black's net worth is $50 million.

Tanya Haden, the wife of Jack Black is a talented visual artist and an amazing wife and mother. We wish her all the best in her career and family life.

