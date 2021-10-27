NBA YoungBoy's net worth, age, kids, height, songs, album, quotes, merch, profile
Different people use different things to express their feelings. Some choose to go to the gym; others prefer cooking, while others indulge in music. NBA YoungBoy chose music as a way of expressing his feelings after having a troubled childhood.
He first came to public recognition between 2015 and 2017, when he released six independent mixtapes. He achieved fame with his single Outside Today from his debut album Until Death Call My Name. His star continued to rise in 2019 with the top-ten single Bandit and the chart-topping album Al YoungBoy 2.
NBA YoungBoy's profile summary
- Full name: Kentrell DeSean Gaulden
- Nickname: NBA YoungBoy
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 20th October 1999
- Birth sign: Libra
- Place of birth: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S.
- NBA YoungBoy's age: 22 years old (as of 2021)
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Hair colour: Black
- Weight: 75 kg
- Height: 5 feet 8 inches
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Mother: Sherhonda Gaulden
- Siblings: Ken Gaulden, Telee Gaulden, BWay Yungy Ka
- Relationship status: In a relationship
- Spouse: Iyanna Mayweather
- Children: Seven
- Education: Drop out
- Profession: American rapper, singer, and songwriter
- Net worth: $6 million
- NBA YoungBoy's Instagram: nbayoungboy.16x
NBA YoungBoy's biography
Kentrell DeSean Gaulden was born on 20th October 1999 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Due to his father's 55-year prison sentence, he was raised primarily by his maternal grandmother. His mother is Sherhonda Gaulden. He has three siblings Ken Gaulden, Telee Gaulden, and BWay Yungy Ka.
He dropped out of school in the ninth grade. He was arrested for robbery and sent to a detention centre in Tallulah, Louisiana. While there, he began writing lyrics for his debut project.
Upon his release, his grandmother had passed away, and as a result, he moved in with his friend and fellow rapper NBA 3Three. Unfortunately, the duo committed various crimes to pay for time in the studio.
Career
He first began producing music when he was merely fourteen years of age. In 2014, he released his first mixtape, Life Before Fame as NBA YoungBoy. He followed it with a string of mixtapes, including Mind of a Menace, 'ind of a Menace 2, and 'ind of a Menace 3.
In 2016, DeSean first came to the limelight with his super hit mixtape 38 Baby, which received millions of views on YouTube. He followed it with a ‘song-for-song rap beef’ with fellow Baton Rouge rapper Scotty Cain.
In May 2017, the singer released the super hit song Untouchable. The single peaked at number 95 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He followed it with a video for his song 41. He has continued to release more songs and albums as follows:
NBA YoungBoy's songs
- Untouchable
- No Smoke
- Outside Today
- Diamond Teeth Samurai
- Self Control
- Slime Mentality
- Bandit
- Dirty Iyanna
- Make No Sense
- One-Shot
- All In
- Kacey Talk
- Callin
- Bankroll
- What That Speed Bout!?
- Toxic Punk
- White Teeth
- Nevada
- Life Support
- On My Side
NBA YoungBoy's album
- Until Death Call My Name
- Top
- Sincerely, Kentrell
- 4Respect 4Freedom 4Loyalty 4WhatImportant
Apart from music, the singer is a successful entrepreneur, as seen in his merch. NBA YoungBoy's merch is available on neverbrokeagain.com. They include:
- Dresses
- Leggings
- Mini Skirts
- Sweatshirts
- Hoodies
- T-shirts
- Tank tops
Girlfriend and children
The rapper is in a relationship with Iyanna Mayweather, popularly known as Yaya Mayweather. She is the daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather. The duo has had a rocky relationship from the beginning.
At the age of 22 years, he is a father of seven kids with six different women. NBA YoungBoy's kids are:
- Kayden with Nisha Keller
- Taylin with Nia Loveless
- Kamiri with Starr Thigpen
- Kacey Alexander with Jania Meshell
- Armani Monique with Nisha Keller
- Kodi Capri with Drea Symone
- Kentrell Jr. with Yaya Mayweather
In April 2021, it was reported that he is expecting his eighth child with a seventh woman, Jazlyn Mychelle
NBA YoungBoy's quotes
Some of his most inspirational quotes are:
- Without loyalty, you won’t accomplish anything.
- I have got to keep my head above water, gotta make it through.
- I don't have anything to prove to nobody.
- Stuntin’ on everybody, whoever slept on me.
- I don't talk that much. I watch and observe.
- I’m just a lonely child who wants someone to help him out.
- I don't trust anybody.
- I’m leaving and never coming back.
- I know I'm young, but I feel like it's nothing I can't handle.
NBA YoungBoy's net worth
NBA YoungBoy's 2021's net worth is estimated to be around $6 million. He has earned such a massive sum of money from his successful career in the music industry as a rapper, singer and songwriter.
NBA YoungBoy's fast facts
- How many biological kids does NBA YoungBoy have? He has eight biological kids.
- Why was NBA YoungBoy in jail? He was jailed from December 2016 to August 2017 for attempted first-degree murder.
- Does NBA YoungBoy have any children? Yes, he does. His siblings are Ken Gaulden, Telee Gaulden, and BWay Yungy Ka.
- How much is NBA YoungBoy's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $6 million as of 2021.
- How tall is DeSean? NBA YoungBoy's height is 5 feet 8 inches.
NBA YoungBoy is an American rapper who took to rapping and recording early in his life. Inspired by local artists, he came up with his debut album in 2015, at the age of 16, and since then, he has continued to release a hit song after another.
