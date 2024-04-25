A student shared res struggles by cooking a funny combo that even his friends never saw

The gent mixed minced meat, spaghetti and rice in one pot and dished it as it was

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their disbelief over the combo

A TikTok user took to his account and posted a video of his friend cooking a funny combination.

In the clip uploaded by @ravah_10, the student is seen in the kitchen, busy cooking. However, the combination of his meal got the netizens' attention. The guy mixed mince meat, spaghetti, and rice in one pot.

He hilariously said that the meal made sense. However, the TikTok user did not agree at all. He even captioned the video, saying he had never seen what his friend was cooking.

"Never seen something like this."

Student cooks funny combo

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens were in disbelief

The video garnered over 2k likes, with many online users laughing at the situation, saying they had never seen such a combo.

@lesedilengosane said:

"Only people from limpopo can do such."

@Seemole 10 suggested:

"I think this will slap hard with tin fish plus mayonnaise ."

@Sihle Botha wrote:

"Normalise teaching your sons to cook ."

@Mtha commented:

"I hate the texture and after taste of pasta but I still love it and this is the only way I can eat it. NB:AM NOT IN RES OR FROM LIMPOPO."

@Ubuntu Siphesihle Hasi commented:

"Res life..."

@Senamile was in disbelief:

"My jaw dropped."

@Tumelo-Tumee Sebelego shared:

"This is definitely a Limpopo thing. An ex made this for me and I knew I had to check out."

Broke students eat rice with bread

In another story, Briefly News reported about Vaal students who ate rice and bread.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @bonolomakhalemele_, the girls are at a residence in Vaal. They are sitting in a room. They were captured with their meal plates, which had rice and white bread with nothing else. The girls are seen laughing at their tough situation. Online users did not miss the opportunity; they also laughed at the girls' situation.

