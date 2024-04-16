A young woman and her friends shared what they ate as broke students in a TikTok video

The girls indulged in rice and white bread with nothing, the meal had no gravy or something to accompany it

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing and sharing their similar experiences

A broke student showed off a meal she had with her friends. Images: @bonolomakhalemele_/ TikTok, @Tim Robberts/ Getty Images

A young woman took to her TikTok account and shared a hilarious video of her and her friend eating rice and bread.

In the clip uploaded by @bonolomakhalemele_, the girls are at a res in Vaal. They are sitting in a room. They were captured with their meal plates, which had rice and white bread with nothing.

The girls are seen laughing at their tough situation. Online users did not miss the opportunity, they also laughed at the girl's situation.

Girls show off their meals as broke students

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

TikTokkers wanted to help the girls with food

The video garnered over 78k views, with some online users asking the girls if they use Capitec Bank as they wanted to help them out.

@SIYA Là Musicà wanted to donate:

"Ninawo uCapitec, ngeke phela ." (Do you have Capitice account, this is not it.)

@N.Msibi wrote:

"Then people wonder why we cry during graduation."

@ndinae joked:

"My roommate and I chew chappies for dinner."

@Reitumetse. commented:

"Because if you don't laugh you'll cry."

@CJ wanted to help:

"Yoh let me donate some tinned fish or something ."

@OhKay. commented:

"Temporary solutions…"

@ℓιмρнσ was taken down memory lane:

"You reminded me of my NWU days ."

@Lelzzz came up with an idea:

" Stock up tomato sauce packets from mcd or checkers or Shoprite , Something go-slos??!!"

@user8520832770731 asked:

"Why didn't y'all eat rice with egss or bread with eggs ."

@Ice Nycsoo nice its just ice suggested:

"Next time just add oil and salt in that rice and save the slice of bread 4 breakfast."

@Dineo said:

"I’m convinced this is how my lil sisters are eating at uni just for drip plus they like things those ones."

