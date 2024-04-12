A disappointed woman took to her TikTok account to share how much she had to pay for Temu delivery fee

The lady had to scoop more than R800 in custom fees after using free gifts to purchase her items

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing a good laughter at the woman's situation

A woman had to pay over R800 for Temu delivery. Images: @candicethick/ Instagram, @NurPhoto/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A woman took to her TikTok account to share her shock and disappointment over custom fees for items she bought from Temu.

In a video uploaded by @thickcandice, she can be seen as visibly disappointed. The woman captured her message from the online order. She had to pay R862.44 in delivery fees.

Peeps were also shocked. Some hilariously said she must have ordered a fridge to pay for such a high delivery. The woman said if she catches Temu, she will show them flames.

"Temu if l catch you Download Temu and search my code to accept my invitation: 516320748."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Temu has used promotional codes, where people get free gifts if they share their codes or links with other people who buy from Temu.

Woman pays over R800 for Temu delivery

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the woman's situation

The video garnered over 9k likes, with many online users wondering but yet laughing at the woman's situation.

@Nelisiwe joked:

"Uyanqena yini kuthi baziphindise muva singafelwa uwena ." (Are you scared to tell them to return the stuff, we don't want you to die on us)

@Lee Zainab commented:

"Shuthi uthenge I fridge ntombihawu!" (You mast have bought a fridge hey)

Wendy Laylarh Mapholoba was curious:

"What did you pick? Mine was only R100 for customs."

@Kaylan asked:

"Mine R140 for customs how long does it take after paying customs?"

@Ntombie's Media Blog said:

"I think you guys pick expensive gifts that's why or heavy items. mine was close to R2000 , I paid R141 today."

@Her Veil☦️✨ wondered:

"How are y'all getting these crazy customs mine was only R47 and R87."

Woman shares easy way to obtain Temu free gifts

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who plugged SA with Temu free gifts.

In the TikTok clip she uploaded, @angelmzobe revealed that there is another way of getting free gifts from Temu besides the one where one has to ask people to use their codes. However, the one she came with only works once.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News