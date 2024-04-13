The Temu app has continued to become the latest viral shopping platform, and many have made questionable purchases

Thanks to their adverts, the store has become popular in South Africa, and some have reviewed it after trying it out

One woman shared her terrible experience after buying several products, including a human hair wig

A woman went shopping on the Temu website. She picked some products, and was less than pleased when they arrived.

A woman bought a Temu wig and she was not happy with her purchase. Image: @melleny6

Netizens commented on the haul that the woman did after using the Temu app. The video by the woman left many amused by her online shopping experience.

Woman's Temu order goes wrong

In a TikTok video by @melleny6, a woman showed that she regretted buying from Temu. She got other products that she wasn't happy with, including dusty make-up sponges. Her order also included a human hair wig that looked the worst. She detailed that she bought a 16-inch wig but got a 14-inch one that was shedding.

Watch the video below to see her disappointment:

SA amazed by Temu wig

Many people commented on the video about the woman's Temu experience. Netizens were amused by her order and compared the store to Shein.

sibongile said:

"I placed my order with Shein today because I've never got disappointed. Let's stick to the stuff we know."

Bontle | Content Creator was worried:

"Me watching this waiting for my hair from Temu."

She’s _faithy declared:

"Shein will forever be my girl."

crissy777 wrote:

"I ordered at Temu and I am satisfied shame."

Chanelle Miller asked:

"You went back to check reviews after you bought?"

Shalom felt goof:

"To us who didn’t succumb to Temu pressure but stuck with SHEIN."

Neo Bapela admitted:

"I'm crying as I wait for my Temu order."

Theresho said:

"I was about to try Temu. Thanks in advance."

Thandiwe/ Miss Royalbling joked:

"Shein looking at us, laughing."

Woman shares pictures of disastrous Temu shoe purchase

Briefly News previously reported that a woman bought shoes on the online shop Temu and was shocked by what she received.

Her gamble with the notorious store led straight into the treacherous territory of fashion faux pas.

She posted the package on her Twitter account, @mona_tef. Instead of the stylish footwear she had envisioned, she was confronted with a pair of worn-out shoes.

