A woman was left in stitches over her colleague's order on Temu. She shared the video on TikTok, and netizens were astonished.

Woman shows off her colleague's hilarious Temu order

The footage shared by @nonim20 on the video platform shows the lady's colleague unveiling his Temu order. The woman revealed that her colleague ordered an air fryer from the popular online store. But what arrived was something completely different. Instead of an air fryer, he received a cooking pot, which amused the woman.

The video captived the attention of many people online, gathering over 782K along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Peeps in laughter

The video entertained many social media users as they rushed to the comments section to poke fun at the woman's colleague's order.

Gomo cracked a joke, saying:

"Ordered an air fryer and got pots."

Brodi Jones wrote:

"These Temu reviews on all platforms have been hilarious."

Jo_Bass@193 added:

"Temu... exposing people's reading skills since 2024."

Shephardchikago commented:

"The laugh of my sister is not for the weak ones."

Ms A shared:

"Wish just rebranded to Temu just incase you guys didn't know and still remember wish."

