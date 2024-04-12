Global site navigation

Woman Shows Off Her Hilarious Free Gift From Temu in a TikTok Video, SA Laughs
Woman Shows Off Her Hilarious Free Gift From Temu in a TikTok Video, SA Laughs

by  Johana Mukandila
  • One babe unveiled her free gift from the popular online store Temu, and the clip went viral on social media
  • In the TikTok video, the lady revealed what she received, and all she could do was laugh it off
  • The clip gained massive attraction on social media, gathering over 1 million views, thousands of likes and many comments

A young woman was shocked by what she received from the famous online store Temu, and the TikTok video went viral.

A woman took to TikTok to showcase her free Temu gift that went wrong.
A lady showed off her hilarious gift from Temu in a TikTok video, which amused many people online. Image: @millycute4
A woman's free Temu gift goes wrong

This lady hopped on the free Temu gift chain and was left in shock at the end results. @millycute4 took her to TikTok, where she showcased what she had received from the popular online store. The woman went on to unveil her gift, which was a little key ring in the form of a bag that left her and online users in stitches.

Read also

Woman goes TikTok viral after plugging SA with free Temu gifts: "Thank you"

The video captured the attention of netizens and became a viral hit, generating over a million views along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

SA in stitches

The woman's video amused many people as they flooded her comment section with laughter while others cracked jokes.

Nhlelao1 said:

"Temu wethu."

I am Sharon added:

"I'm still saying Temu is Wish, they just changed their name."

Leerato wrote:

"Temu, when I catch you."

1Tan_Tan poked fun at the woman, saying:

"And Temu strikes again."

Nananozipho223 commented:

"It can only be Temu."

Victory10Ashleyposher simply said:

"Bathong key holder."

MST cracked a joke, saying:

"Finally a bag that can carry all my money."

Read also

Woman goes viral on TikTok showing off free Temu haul in delightful unboxing video

Phumi0970 shared:

"At least u got something."

Woman flaunts her free haul from Temu, sparks social media frenzy

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman was filled with joy after being awarded gifts from the infamous online store Temu.

The online store has made quite a big name for itself in Mzansi, and many are hopping along to try out the famous store. @angelmzobe was the next lucky star to obtain the gifts from Temu. The young lady took to TikTok to unveil all the items she received.

