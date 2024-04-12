One babe unveiled her free gift from the popular online store Temu, and the clip went viral on social media

In the TikTok video, the lady revealed what she received, and all she could do was laugh it off

The clip gained massive attraction on social media, gathering over 1 million views, thousands of likes and many comments

A young woman was shocked by what she received from the famous online store Temu, and the TikTok video went viral.

A lady showed off her hilarious gift from Temu in a TikTok video, which amused many people online. Image: @millycute4

Source: TikTok

A woman's free Temu gift goes wrong

This lady hopped on the free Temu gift chain and was left in shock at the end results. @millycute4 took her to TikTok, where she showcased what she had received from the popular online store. The woman went on to unveil her gift, which was a little key ring in the form of a bag that left her and online users in stitches.

The video captured the attention of netizens and became a viral hit, generating over a million views along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

SA in stitches

The woman's video amused many people as they flooded her comment section with laughter while others cracked jokes.

Nhlelao1 said:

"Temu wethu."

I am Sharon added:

"I'm still saying Temu is Wish, they just changed their name."

Leerato wrote:

"Temu, when I catch you."

1Tan_Tan poked fun at the woman, saying:

"And Temu strikes again."

Nananozipho223 commented:

"It can only be Temu."

Victory10Ashleyposher simply said:

"Bathong key holder."

MST cracked a joke, saying:

"Finally a bag that can carry all my money."

Phumi0970 shared:

"At least u got something."

Source: Briefly News