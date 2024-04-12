Woman Shows Off Her Hilarious Free Gift From Temu in a TikTok Video, SA Laughs
- One babe unveiled her free gift from the popular online store Temu, and the clip went viral on social media
- In the TikTok video, the lady revealed what she received, and all she could do was laugh it off
- The clip gained massive attraction on social media, gathering over 1 million views, thousands of likes and many comments
A young woman was shocked by what she received from the famous online store Temu, and the TikTok video went viral.
A woman's free Temu gift goes wrong
This lady hopped on the free Temu gift chain and was left in shock at the end results. @millycute4 took her to TikTok, where she showcased what she had received from the popular online store. The woman went on to unveil her gift, which was a little key ring in the form of a bag that left her and online users in stitches.
The video captured the attention of netizens and became a viral hit, generating over a million views along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.
Watch the hilarious clip below:
SA in stitches
The woman's video amused many people as they flooded her comment section with laughter while others cracked jokes.
Nhlelao1 said:
"Temu wethu."
I am Sharon added:
"I'm still saying Temu is Wish, they just changed their name."
Leerato wrote:
"Temu, when I catch you."
1Tan_Tan poked fun at the woman, saying:
"And Temu strikes again."
Nananozipho223 commented:
"It can only be Temu."
Victory10Ashleyposher simply said:
"Bathong key holder."
MST cracked a joke, saying:
"Finally a bag that can carry all my money."
Phumi0970 shared:
"At least u got something."
Woman flaunts her free haul from Temu, sparks social media frenzy
Briefly News previously reported that a young woman was filled with joy after being awarded gifts from the infamous online store Temu.
The online store has made quite a big name for itself in Mzansi, and many are hopping along to try out the famous store. @angelmzobe was the next lucky star to obtain the gifts from Temu. The young lady took to TikTok to unveil all the items she received.
