A kind woman shared how people can get free gifts from Temu without asking others to use their codes

The young lady said her way only works once, but it is worth it because it is guaranteed and doesn't involve too much work

The online community reacted to the video, with many thanking the woman for the information

A woman plugged peeps with a way to get free gifts from Temu. Images: @Angel Mzobe/ Facebook, @NurPhoto/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A woman took to her TikTok account and plugged social media users with Temu free gifts.

In the clip she uploaded, @angelmzobe revealed that there is another way of getting free gifts from Temu besides the one where one has to ask people to use their codes. However, the one she came with only works once.

The TikTokker said people should go on the search bar on Temu and type "buyfree" after that follow the prompts. She said, Temu will give you six or five free gifts.

The lady further shared her experience, saying that she got six gifts and bought items worth R1 400. After using the gifts, she ended up paying only R400.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Woman plugs SA with Temu free gifts

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers appreciated the woman for the information

The video garnered over 40k likes, with many online users thanking the woman for sharing the information.

@Ntaoleng Maputle Mifi shared:

"Thank u sooooo much mtase. Finally got through n I ordered my ten gifts n only paid 153 for 4 gifts. 6 were absolutely free. I made sure the first 6 were expensive the remaining 4 were cheap cheap."

@SB it worked for them:

"Thank you I just paid R193 for my R3600 order."

@tessaviagappen said:

"It worked for me ."

@claudiamakhetha showed gratitude:

"Thank you ."

Temu order leads woman into meltdown

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Temu shoe online purchase disaster that led a woman to a Twitter meltdown.

A woman bought shoes on the online shop Temu and was shocked by what she received. Her gamble with the notorious store led straight into the treacherous territory of fashion faux pas. She showed the package on her Twitter account @mona_tef Instead of sylish footwear she had envisioned, she was confronted with a pair of worn out shoes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News