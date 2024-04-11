A woman's online shoe order went hilariously wrong, and she vented her frustration on social media

She posted four pictures that show what she ordered from Temu and the package that was delivered

Twitter users flooded her comments section to joke about the stark difference between the expected and received footwear

A woman bought shoes on the online shop Temu and was shocked by what she received.

SA woman saddened by online purchase

Her gamble with the notorious store led straight into the treacherous territory of fashion faux pas.

She showed the package on her Twitter account @mona_tef Instead of sylish footwear she had envisioned, she was confronted with a pair of worn out shoes.

Pictures of Temu shoes

The post shows side-by-side images of what she ordered versus what she got. And oh boy, did the Twitterverse have a field day.

From playful joke to outright jokes, the comments section was ablaze with laughter at her expense.

See the post below:

Twitter's roasting session

One burning question lingered in the digital air: Why would anyone willingly order such strange footwear in the first place? The brown, laced-up monstrosities resembled something straight out of a vintage male wardrobe.

See some comments below:

@MOHALE_ZA joked:

"Di sharp for ZCC."

@thagodfathadrew stated:

"The shoes are just weird, even if they had sent you the right ones. "

@leliibaby tweeted:

"Bro bought an ugly shoe and is shocked that they arrived ugly."

@nicksta_napo asked:

But why did you order this shoe to begin with? Didn’t they have better options? "

@Zickiie_S posted:

"Why would you buy that ugly shoe from the get-go? "

@zito142 commented:

"Looks the same to me. ‍♂️ Just like women put some makeup and all is good."

@tembisaonlyn typed:

"At least they did deliver."

@Mister__Nels joked:

"It’s the same shoe, you just have a bad camera."

Woman unveils her Temu package haul

