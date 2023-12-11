A bridal shower became an unexpected TikTok hit as the bride and bridesmaids decided to go retro

The ladies rocked old-fashioned and oversized bridal clothes and they celebrated the upcoming wedding

The daring fashion choices of the bridal party didn't go unnoticed, as the fashion police popped up from the digital crowd

A video displaying a bridal shower in Limpopo went viral on TikTok. Image: @delux_beauty_hub

A bridal shower grabbed netizens' attention when the bride and bridesmaids decided to wear retro bridal clothes.

Retro bridal outfits criticised

The fashion spectacle became a hit, with the ladies dancing carefree, unaware of the virtual storm they were about to create.

The fashion police refused to let the blunder slide. Viewers jokingly called for the firing of the dressmaker and criticised the oversized wedding dress and the vibrant pink and mustard ensembles.

Bridal shower TikTok video gains traction

More than 159,00 people tuned in to witness the fashion faux pas of the clip posted by @delux_beauty_hub and pressed the like button.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users rate colourful bridal outfits

The comments section transformed into a playground of playful banter from hundreds of TikTok users.

@PortiaMakumula stated:

"Di night dress tsa winter."

@babypelo2022 posted:

"Yho aowa bathong Limpopo yona. It's giving Zimbabwe."

@Tertia wrote:

"This is how bridal showers were back in the day. All the women in the neighbourhood would play wedding also known to confuse the enemy."

@MissK commented:

"The dressmaker is fired."

2Pertunia Nunuzana mentioned:

"I know the bride ba tjwa Ga Nkoana."

@Lizzy Brown said:

"The stain on the dress hell no!"

@TshegofatjoAphane added:

"Designer ke le intern."

Reabetswe Riri commented:

"With Adidas slides though."

@Keo shared:

"The bridesmaids dresses remind me of those toilet covers."

