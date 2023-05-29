A newly married woman went all out for her wedding day by wearing a dress that made a strong statement

The lady looked amazing on the big day when she was scheduled to tie the knot surrounded by loved ones

Online users could not get enough of what you will, as her dress was the centre of attention in her wedding video

One bride made waves with her well-designed wedding dress. The woman showed up to a special day, looking like a queen.

A bride walked down the aisle in a huge wedding gown that was Zulu inspired. Image: @entlernosihlemzila

Source: TikTok

The woman's chosen dress was also a hit with other ladies. Many admitted they could not get over how stunning the woman looked.

Woman stuns in unbelievable wedding dress

In a TikTok by @entlernosihlemzila, a lady was ready to walk down the aisle. Watch the video below to see her stunning traditional wedding dress.

South Africans cannot get over amazing traditional inspired wedding gown

People love to see what brides choose to wear on their special days. This lady's choice was all the rave as people loved how the wedding dress fit her. Read some people's compliments below:

MaRadebe Mzukulu KA commented:

"Yinhle ingubo yakhe ukuthi yinkulu bandla iyasebenzisana but yona yinhle[Beautiful dress, it is big but beautiful.]"

Ntokozo commented:

"Wamuhle [Beautiful]"

Zama Wanda commented:

"Yaze yayinhle ingubo, [What a beautiful dress.]"

zenandemshubi commented:

"Inhle ingubo yakho sisi...ubayeke laba abanomona bayofe bengena lutho. [Your dress is so beautiful, ignore the jealous naysayers.]"

Lolondza commented:

"Hai inguboyakho Madam yinhle. [Madam's dress in gorgeous.]"

SA white wedding impresses internet, video of beautiful union goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that two love birds became legally married, and their special day was a viral hit. The newlyweds took TikTok by storm with their movie-like wedding.

People were moved as they saw the video celebrating young love. The decor and vibe of the entire union moved many others.

Mzansi peeps love to see weddings, and this one garnered over a quarter of a million views. People commented to say that their wedding had a unique edge to it.

