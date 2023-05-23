A woman wore a unique dress made from interesting material, and some people enjoyed the amazing display

The video was amazing as the bride got into the room wearing the unbelievable gown for a special day

TikTok fashion enthusiasts on the app were happy to share their thoughts about the dress this lady was rocking

This woman's intricate wedding dress was one for the books. The video of her walking in the gown that wasn't made with much fabric.

A woman's wedding dress made people laugh as they saw her gown. Image: @isabelletengue

Source: TikTok

Online users were amused by the amazing display. Seeing the dress with an edge, people were fascinated, and the video got thousands of likes.

Wedding dress made from plastic items

@isabelletengue wore a wedding dress made from plastic plates and cups. The designer cut them into intricate shapes to make the bodice. The train was long and made from plates. Watch the video:

Creative wedding dress makes waves on TikTok

People love to see wedding dresses. This one had a twist to it, and peeps commented on how much they enjoyed the original design.

Bbeu.favour commented:

"What a life."

She’sRoyalStacey commented:

"This is uniquely beautiful."

Faye James commented:

"This put all the top designers to shame this is gorgeous."

Queen Qatari commented:

"Creativity."

MoniqueArrey commented:

"Wooow that's creativity."

