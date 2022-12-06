A beautiful bride identified as Samira impressed many fashion lovers with her wedding gown choice

For her special day, Samira sported a regal pink ballgown, as seen in several videos from the wedding reception

In other wedding news, a TikTokker shared how a designer left her disappointed with a dress replica worth R115,910.75

This is the era of experimental fashion, and many brides are jumping on the trend in style.

With white wedding gowns not as dominant as before, coloured ones are slowly becoming a norm.

Photos of the bride in her lovely dress. Credit: @menscookgh

A Ghanaian beauty identified as Samira celebrated her special day in a dazzling pink wedding gown.

Several videos of the gorgeous bride surfaced on social media, which saw her dancing in the regal off-shoulder ballgown with a beautiful veil placed on her hair.

Check out the video below:

Fashion lovers impressed with lady's pink wedding dress

bkcreamy8944:

"I love this color on her! Sits pretty"

winnerssalon:

"I like the colour on her, but it's definitely white for me for wedding."

selizroyal_headwears:

"White all day. Though this is beautiful."

tomiosiyemi:

"This is it. I’ve never wanted a white dress."

bienarrivengmarketplace:

"Her dress is beautiful."

ibitola_a:

"This is screaming luxury ❤️"

iosono_a.yvetta:

"Never seen a pink bride before. Soo beautiful."

Bride in black wedding dress leaves peeps scratching their heads

It is the era of daring fashion choices, and brides are making sure to reflect that on their special days.

One of such bride is a lovely woman who has since gone viral on social media over her dress choice.

While many women would rather go for white, cream, ivory or gold, this bride decided to make a daring fashion statement, opting to wed in black.

Beaming bride breaks down in rears after designer delivers her wedding dress in viral video

In a related story, Briefly News reported that having a talented fashion designer in your corner for your big day is a blessing. Perhaps this explains a bride's show of gratitude to her designer.

In a video posted by @asoebibella, the bride, Iruoma Ojika, is seen in an emotional state as she hails her designer for a job well done.

