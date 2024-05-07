Emtee Records has signed a distribution deal with Universal Music Group's Virgin Music Group South Africa

The record label's newest signee, yungseruno, is set to release his upcoming project under VMG

Mzansi showed love to Seruno and praised Emtee for his excellent leadership skills

Emtee Records signed a distribution deal for one of its artists. Images: emteethehustla

Emtee's record label, Emtee Records, recently bagged a huge win for one of its artists. Don't Phazamisa Me hitmaker, yungseruno has officially signed a distribution deal with Virgin Music Group South Africa for his upcoming music.

Emtee Records signs major distribution deal

Ahead of his anticipated DIY 3 album release, Emtee shared some great news from his camp after one of its signees bagged a huge deal.

Taking to his social media pages, Big Hustle announced that his latest signee, yungseruno, penned a distribution agreement with Universal Music Group's Virgin Music Group South Africa.

This after Emtee bagged a distribution deal with Empire Records Africa ahead of his long-awaited album, followed by Lolli Native penning a similar deal with The Orchard two months later.

Big Hustle celebrated Seruno's win and his team's success as they wait for the DJ's upcoming project, Operation Save Hip Hop 2, slated to drop in May 2024:

Mzansi shows love to yungseruno

Fans congratulated yungseruno on his new deal, and praised Emtee for his leadership:

bobo_sway congratulated yungseruno:

"A win for 2190! Big congratulations, @yungseruno_2190."

saxtheboy said:

"I used to pray for times like these."

manv_world wrote:

"Big one for the record."

moongapeter85 praised Emtee:

"Big Hustle doing big things!"

fourtwenty.gram posted:

"It's time for the youngins to shine."

neyking032dj showed love to Emtee:

"Big up, Big Hustle. First, it was Lolli, and now it's the kid; keep pushing your artists."

kinglee_levelz responded:

"This brother is going to become something else for the culture!"

Emtee ready to talk on Podcast and Chill

In more Emtee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the Roll Up rapper saying he wants to visit Podcast and Chill.

Big Hustle said he was ready to discuss his long-awaited album and his viral incident at Mike's Kitchen.

