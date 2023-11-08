Rapper Emtee might be dropping his highly anticipated hip hop album, DIY 3 in 2024

Fans were angered by this as the rapper has been holding on to it for a very long time

Emtee previously hinted at industry politics being the main reason he did not release his album

Emtee shared that his album ‘DIY 3′ is complete, but there are certain people in the industry who are holding him back from releasing it. Image: @emteedahustla

Emtee fans are crossing their fingers that the rapper does not drop DIY 3 in 2024. This was after the rapper hinted at that being the possible outcome.

2024 is Emtee's year

A simple tweet from the award-winning rapper caused panic among his fans.

In his post, Emtee said:

"2024 a fi me."

Alluding that 2024 is going to be his year. This led fans to think that Emtee might be dropping his highly anticipated hip-hop album, DIY 3, next year.

Fans deliberate on Emtee's cryptic post

This angered the rapper's supporters because he has been holding on to the album for a long time.

@Rudzimakhuvha shared:

"Nota said something about Emtee not dropping anything this year until he says so and we thought he was capping. I'm really disappointed."

@YungOcean6 said:

"I don't blame him it's already late now."

@ntimane_sizwe asked:

"Ay you are playing with us, man at least give us 2 singles before the year ends."

@EmessM_Slasher said:

"Kanti what's happening behind the scenes that is preventing you from dropping?"

@Inno543400581 sighed:

"No tracklist, no release date no single, no music video in 3 years, like nothing at all, but I’m not surprised we waited 2 years for Logan."

@Ma_vusan added:

"As long as @Ruff_atm is Concerned. We Can Wait!! Who jah blessed no man cursed. Big international Hustle."

@YamkelaLogan said:

"Sigh! So DIY3 is gonna be dropped next year."

@lucstheguy expressed:

"Bro Emtee you losing your touch bro drop the album jeez."

@Johnson_zw said:

"DIY 3 Dropping Next Year. The Starvation continues Hustle Gang. Lets be strong & be patient."

Industry politics to blame for the delay?

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee had hinted at industry politics being the main reason he did not release his album.

He planned to release the project in 2023, but that has not happened yet.

He mentioned that some people are set on making his life miserable and that he had completed the album. However, many fans were confused because the rapper is an independent artist.

