The upcoming album by Priddy Ugly will be very monumental as it is the final one from the rapper

He has spoken about Dust for months now, and he shared with his fans that they will have to wait until 2024 to listen to it

Many have anticipated the release date, only for Priddy Ugly to announce that he will be releasing the album on 26 January 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Priddy Ugly will be releasing 'Dust' in 2024, but fans can pre-order the album on Friday, 27 October 2023.Image: @ItsPriddyUgly

Source: Instagram

The album that was on everyone's lips will only be released in 2024. Rapper Priddy Ugly shared the news on his X page.

Priddy Ugly announces album release date

The rapper has been promoting Dust for months now. After building the hype with the release of his song Ntjaka featuring Maglera Doe Boy, he shared with his fans that they would have to wait until 2024 to listen to the entire project.

Many have anticipated the release date, only for Priddy Ugly to announce that he will be releasing the album on 26 January 2024.

PAY ATTENTION:

Peeps can still pre-order the album on Friday, 27 October 2023.

"The conclusion. The final & last Priddy Ugly album, Cover & Tracklist. Pre-Order : Friday, 27 Oct. Release Date : 26 January 2024. I Appreciate all the artists & creatives involved in the making of this PEACE OF ART. It’s been a journey, Thank You."

Emtee blue-ticked Priddy Ugly for collab on DUST

Priddy Ugly revealed that rapper Emtee never showed up despite making numerous efforts.

A fan asked him what happened to the track he said Emtee was featured on. He replied with a simple: "He never pulled up."

This would not be the first time Emtee got exposed for being unprofessional. Previously, DJ Tira dragged him for not pulling up for the shoot of a music video he was featured in.

Priddy Ugly break hiatus with release of new song

In a previous report from Briefly News, Priddy Ugly broke his lengthy hiatus by dropping a new song titled Ntja'ka from his upcoming album.

Ntja'ka is a song featuring the hottest new kid on the block, Maglera Doe Boy, and Mashbeatz is credited.

This was his first song after a year of not releasing any new music, and Priddy promised that it would be a banger.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News