Rapper A-Reece's new album P2: The Big Hearted Bad Guy has achieved some impressive numbers since its release

It has already surpassed 2 million streams on Spotify in South Africa and has over 3.2 million streams globally

Just recently, his fellow rapper Nasty C gave him his much-deserved praise, sparking collaboration requests from fans

A-Reece Surpasses 2M Streams on Spotify With Album ‘P2: The Big Hearted Bad Guy’, Slimes Impressed

Source: Instagram

South African hip hop was given the shake-up it oh-so needed with the release of projects from some of the biggest names in the game.

A-Reece reaches impressive numbers

Rapper A-Reece's new album P2: The Big Hearted Bad Guy has already surpassed 2 million streams on Spotify in South Africa since it was released. He also achieved some global success, with the project reaching over 3.2 million streams globally.

The album was released on 20 October 2023, and it created a buzz on social media.

X blogger @2022AFRICA announced:

"'PARADISE 2 [THE BIG HEARTED BAD GUY' by A-Reece Has officially surpassed 2 Million streams on SA Spotify. It officially becomes the Second fastest album by a South African artist in history to do this."

A-Reece lauds Nasty C following album release

Just recently, A-Reece lauded his fellow rapper Nasty C and gave him his much-deserved praise. This sparked collaboration requests from fans.

A-Reece tweeted and deleted that Nasty C is better than Central Cee. However, the tweet did not get a response from Nasty C.

Nasty C recently said he is the best rapper in Africa and that he could not mention a rival. The only rapper he recognises as his equal is J Cole.

"I'm not saying I'm the best rapper in South Africa but I've never met someone who made me go 'Yho, let me take this L!' "

"In the world, because of where I am right now and the way I write, I have to say J. Cole and I have to say Jay-Z. The way they write is so insane, it's never been so direct but at the same time, so colourful and multi-layered."

Tyla reaches 15 million streams on Spotify

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla's Water reached and surpassed 15 million listeners on Spotify. This makes her the first South African artist to reach those numbers.

She also scooped 1 billion views on TikTok and entered the Billboard Hot 100 songs at number 67.

