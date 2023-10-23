Rapper A-Reece for the first since forever, praises fellow rapper Nasty C's work

The Paradise hitmaker, in a now-deleted post on Twitter, mentioned that Nasty C was far better than Central Cee

Fans and followers of both artists hope for a collaboration between them soon

Haike, wonders shall never end. Popular rapper A-Reece sure did surprise his fans on social media with his recent doing online.

A-Reece praises Nasty C

When you thought that he would be making headlines because of the release of his long-awaited album Paradise 2, A-Reece pulls a shocker on his fans.

Not so long ago, internationally acclaimed rapper Nasty C discussed his rivalry with A-Reece on L-Tido's podcast. Recently, for the very first time, A-Reece praised the fellow rapper.

On a now-deleted tweet, A-Reece sided with the Juice Back hitmaker, saying he is better than Central Cee. However, Nasty C didn't bother to reply to the tweet.

Fans of both the rapper have hope that they will collaborate on a song or even an album soon, seeing that their beef has been squashed.

Nasty C opens up about his beef with A-Reece

Nasty C has opened up about his beef with A-Reece. The There They Go hitmaker has dropped an unmastered track addressing his beef with the A-Reece and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

It all started with Nasty C's fire freestyle on Tbo Touch's show on Metro FM. The star has now dropped an unmastered song titled No Big Deal. In the song, he speaks about how his beef with A-Reece started.

Nasty C and A-Reece claim African rap superiority

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Nasty C's bold declaration where he said that lyrically, he is the best rapper in Africa.

The Crazy Crazy rapper claimed that he had not met an emcee who was better than he was. All the while, fans and the media continuously pin him against A-Reece, who, too, believes that he's the best in the continent.

