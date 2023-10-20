Fans are celebrating the arrival of A-Reece's long-awaited album Paradise 2 ( P2 )

As many people enjoy the new music, others are trying to unpack and decypher lyrics, including bars from Better Now

The track allegedly has lyrics directed at Reece's former collaborators, Flvme and Mashbeatz

Fans speculate that A-Reece dissed Flvme and Mashbeatz in 'Better Now' from 'Paradise 2'. Images: Facebook/ Lesego K Mnyandu, Instagram/ theboydoingthings, Instagram/ mashbeatz_twc

A-Reece has finally released his highly-anticipated album, Paradise 2 (P2). The album sports 19 songs, one of which, Better Now, is allegedly directed at Flvme and Mashbeatz. The former Wrecking Crew members ended their friendship on bad terms and fans think Reece has broken his silence.

A-Reece allegedly shades Flvme and Mashbeatz

On the day of A-Reece's Paradise 2 release, hip hop heads are left trying to decipher the meaning behind the rapper's lyrics in the long-awaited body of work.

Better Now, the album's 17th song is an upbeat track where Reece takes shots at a former friend who betrayed him. Though the song runs for less than three minutes, it allows Baby Boy to uncover the truth about his so-called friend:

"You don't have to pity me, everything about you is fake, you're full of treachery. You used to tell me that my enemy is your enemy but all that sh*t was trickery. I'm on to you, should be ashamed, I used to honour you."

Fans weigh in on A-Reece's song

Listeners gave their thoughts on A-Reece allegedly sneak-dissing his former friends and bandmates, Flvme and Mashbeatz:

Toronto_Dlamini said:

"Sneak dissing keeps him relevant, it's getting boring now, he should move on."

IamthabangK responded:

"Took a shot at Cassper. Now taking shots at Flvme and Mash?? Areece really wants to trend and revive hip hop with Beefs like how Mega did. It's unnecessary though."

tabytia commented:

"This sound boring."

Other listeners didn't believe A-Reece was directing his song at anyone, with others going as far as criticising the track altogether:

Bandile53786085 said:

"I don’t see myself listening to it again."

1EthaNThomaS1 responded:

"How do people listen to this, this is trash."

A-Reece throws shots at fellow rappers

In a recent report, Briefly News covered online reactions to A-Reece calling other South African rappers out for joining Amapiano when it was at its peak.

The rapper has been known to speak his mind through his music and mask bars with subliminal messages, leaving the listener to unpack the rhymes on their own.

He received praise from fans on the release of Paradise 2 where many expressed their love for his song with Sjava and Shekhinah, God Laughs.

