Zakes Bantwini thanked Mzansi for their support after the success of his Sikelela Festival. Image: Provided

Zakes Bantwini expresses gratitude after the Sikelela Festival's success

Grammy Award-winning Mzansi legend Zakes Bantwini has thanked South Africans for their success following the impressive turnout at the Sikelela Festival. A brainchild of the Osama hitmaker and his business partner Sibo Mhlungu, the Sikelela Festival was aimed at celebrating 30 years of our country's freedom.

Speaking in a statement shared with Briefly News, Zakes Bantwini said the success of the festival was a dream come true. Several local artists including MiCasa, Young Stunna and the Scorpion Kings entertained fans with their performances. Zakes said the Sikelela Festival exceeded his expectations.

"Thank you to everyone who played in a role in the success of the Sikelela Festival. From those who bought tickets and chose to commemorate 30 years of freedom with us, to our sponsors and my team; thank you for making this historic celebration possible. Izandla zidlula ikhanda."

Zakes Bantwini also spoke exclusively to Briefly News and noted the important role that music plays in hunting South Africans from all walks of life and ethnicities.

"It’s always been a part of our DNA as South Africans. We love to sing and dance! Enjoying ourselves through music and dance has been an integral part of what we’re all about in this country. We used to be divided: “Black men there, White men here”, but music and dance have proven time and time again that it can unite people from all walks of life."

Zakes Bantwini wins Best Dance Award at the Metro FM Awards

The Sikelela Festival was not the only success that Zakes Bantwini experienced over the weekend. The Grammy winner also bagged the Best Dance Award for smash hit single Mama Thula from his fourth studio album A Star Is Reborn.

The singer and producer said he was humbled by the major win. He said:

"I am deeply honoured and humbled to have received Best Dance at the Metro FM Awards. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and support of so many people who have been by my side throughout my journey."

