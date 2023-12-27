Zakes Bantwini impressed fans with the emotional choir medley of his songs Abasekho and Mama Thula

The medley was described as one of Bantwini's best compositions

Bantwini's release comes as a culmination of his successful year, which included winning a Grammy Award

Zakes Bantwini proved once again that he was a musical genius when he released the emotional choir medley of his songs Abasekho and Mama Thula.

Zakes Bantwini released the 'Abasekho' and 'Mama Thula' choir medley. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Zakes Bantwini's songs get fans emotional

Grammy Award winner Zakes Bantwini is shutting the year down on a high note with his latest releases. The star has been on a winning streak in 2023 with his Grammy Award win, hosting the Abantu Festival in Cape Town, the release of his fire album The Star is Reborn and many more major wins.

The Osama hitmaker recently released the choir medley of his hit songs Abasekho and Mama Thula and fans can't. get enough. A clip of the video was shared on the X app by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula who wrote:

"Zakes Bantwini releases a choir medley of Abasekho and Mama Thula."

Zakes Bantwini's fans touched by his medley

Social media users said the choir medley left them in their feels. Some noted that this is one of the star's best songs in a while.

@gaozen1 wrote:

"Thanx @Musa_Khawula for the Zakes Bantwini post is very nice."

@Ntozakhe_ added:

"I listened this morning, and wept. Beautiful composition!"

@fainos_kamunda added:

"@ZakesBantwiniSA Hee wena Zakes Bantwini ungiyenza ntoni na mfondini.This is deep."

@Eazee25 commented:

"Zakes has just killed it again!!!!"

