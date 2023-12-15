Heavy K has officially released his new album, Respect the Drumboss (3Step Edition)

The DJ/ producer announced his project months in advance, saying it would close off the Respect the Drumboss series

Khusta received praise and congratulations from his fans and peers for his fantastic body of work

Fans congratulated Heavy K after finally releasing his anticipated album, 'Respect the Drumboss (3Step Edition)'. Images: Ethiopian Records, Salles Thevisow

Source: Facebook

Heavy K finally released his long-awaited album, Respect the Drumboss (3Step Edition). According to Khusta, the project will be the final offering of his Respect the Drumboss album series, and he looks forward to more growth in his career.

Heavy K releases Respect the Drumboss (3Step Edition)

In honor of new music Fridays, Heavy K keeps to the tradition by releasing his anticipated album, Respect the Drumboss (3Step Edition).

Khusta even archived his Instagram feed to give his album some much-needed attention, seeing that it is the final chapter of the Respect the Drumboss series.

The RTD series started in 2013 with Heavy K's debut album, Respect the Drumboss 2013. He followed up in 2015, 2018, and 2021, building a solid fan base with his impeccable craft:

"Shout to all the amazing artists who contributed to this masterpiece."

Having recently celebrated his 32nd birthday, Khusta encouraged fans to check out his new album.

Mzansi weighs in on Heavy K's album

Netizens congratulated Khusta's project and mentioned their favorite tracks from RTD 2023:

Mzansi DJs, Major League DJz were amped:

"Yess!!"

mhlo.doc said:

"This I was not expecting, yoh my heart almost stopped! I thought I was dreaming, thank you, Drumboss!"

il3ni_ was excited:

"My December just began!"

dereal.casanova praised Heavy K:

"The consistency Khusta has!"

kula.iipinge thanked Khusta:

"Thank you, big boss!"

_peterchikonde_ praised:

"What an Album!"

ricardodacosta_ was impressed:

"You are a machine!"

djgurusa praised:

"Nice one, my dawg!"

jack_matsipane97 was excited:

"Let's Dezemba, bafethu!"

duncantlemo praised Khusta:

"One of the producers with a great catalog!"

