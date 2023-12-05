Music producer Heavy K celebrated his 32nd birthday on Monday, 4 December 2023

The Drumboss hitmaker posted a picture of him and wished himself a happy birthday

Celebville and netizens also wished him a happy birthday and wrote heartfelt messages

Music Producer celebrated his 32nd birthday on Monday, 4 December 2023. Image: @zimoja/@heraldlive

Source: UGC

Music producer Heavy K, whose real name is Mkhululi Siqula, just turned a year older and wiser. The star recently celebrated his birthday in style, and her social media followers and fans came out in droves to wish him a great year ahead.

DJ Heavy K turns 32

The music producer Heavy K trended on social media after he opened up about his poor childhood in the Eastern Cape and losing his mother. And recently, the star just celebrated his 32nd birthday.

The Drumboss hitmaker posted a picture of himself on his Instagram page, wishing himself the happiest birthday.

He wrote:

"Cheers to another lap around the sun. Hello, 32. #HappyBirthdayToMe."

See the post below:

Netizens wished her a happy birthday

Shortly after Heavy K shared his birthday post, fans and Celebville flooded his comment section with complimentary messages, and some wished the music producer the happiest birthday. See some of the comments here:

iamnomfundomoh wrote:

"Happy birthday #MrUlele."

raphaelbenza said:

"Happy Birthday…DrumBoss."

il3ni_ ressponded:

"More life, more mculo Grootman."

maveli08 mentioned:

"Happy birthday, Heavy."

brentonchander commented:

"May you have much more happy birthday my brother. God bless you."

deepaholiq_beats responded:

"Happy Birthday, My Big Brother. You are my biggest inspiration."

sneakerbarsouthafrica replied:

"Happy Birthday."

Source: Briefly News