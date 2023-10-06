Amapiano vocalist Nkosazana Daughter celebrated her birthday recently

The Nomathemba hitmaker turned 23 years old on Friday, 6 October 2023

Fans and social media users wished the award-winning singer a happy birthday

Nkosazana Daughter celebrated turning 23 on Friday, 6 October 2023.

Amapiano vocalist Nkosazana Daughter is a year older and a year wiser. The star recently celebrated her birthday in style, and her social media followers and fans came out in droves to wish her a great year ahead.

Nkosazana Daughter turns 23

In the most recent trends, the Amapiano star Nkosazana Daughter has been trending online after being dragged and trolled by netizens for her dance moves and big sneakers.

She also trended earlier this year for allegedly parting ways with musician Sir Trills, who was accused of cheating.

The singer just made headlines as she celebrated turning 23 on Friday, 6 October 2023.

The Nomathemba hitmaker shared a post on her Instagram timeline wishing herself a great day ahead and captioned it:

"Happy birthday to me."

Check out the post below:

Netizens wished her a happy birthday

Shortly after Nkosazana Daughter shared her birthday post, fans and industry mates flooded her comment section with complimentary messages, and some wished her the happiest birthday. See some of the comments here:

Ok_Majozi wrote:

"Happy birthday my dawg."

Miss_Mmk_Laikah said:

"Happiest birthday to you gorgeous wife."

Babalwa__M replied:

"Happy birthday mama."

Hajarsdofficial responded:

"Ayyyy +1 to my sweetheart."

Mawhoo_ wrote:

"Happy birthday mama."

Smuuvofficial replied:

"No one deserve the last slide better than you. HBD."

kingolumoney said:

"A Libra baby. Happy Birthday."

Nkosazana Daughter slays amapiano challenge in viral TikTok video

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nkosazana Daughter is fast becoming one of the most loved musicians in the country. The 22-year-old hitmaker recently showed that she can also bust some moves in a viral video.

Popular South African singer Nkosazana Daughter recently set timelines on fire when she slayed a viral Amapiano dance challenge. The talented star joined fellow stars, including Unseen actress Gail Mabalane, Bontle Modiselle and Cassper Nyovest, who have participated in the challenge. According to TimesLIVE, American singer Ciara also participated in the viral challenge.

