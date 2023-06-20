Nkosazana Daughter impressed her followers when she joined a viral TikTok amapiano challenge and showed off her moves

The Esangweni hitmaker looked stylish in a denim crop jacket and jeans while vibing to the Yahyuppiyah by Uncle Waffles & Tony Duardo & Justin99

Social media users couldn't get enough of the fire dance moves in the now-viral clip, many expressed their love for the Mzansi star

Nkosazana Daughter is fast becoming one of the most loved musicians in the country. The 22-year-old hitmaker recently showed that she can also bust some moves in a viral video.

Nkosazana Daughter busted some cool amapiano moves in a viral video. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Nkosazana Daughter busts fire dance moves in viral video

Popular South African singer Nkosazana Daughter recently set timelines on fire when she slayed a viral amapiano dance challenge.

The talented star joined fellow stars including Unseen actress Gail Mabalane, Bontle Modiselle and Cassper Nyovest who have participated in the challenge. According to TimesLIVE, American singer Ciara also participated in the viral challenge.

Taking to her TikTok page, Nkosazana Daughter who looked elegant in a cropped denim jacket and matching jeans posted a video vibing to Uncle Waffles, Tony Duardo and Justin99's hit Yahyuppiyah.

Nkosazana Daughter's followers react to star's fire amapiano dance moves

Nkosazana Daughter's video caught the attention of her followers. Peeps loved seeing her playing around and vibing to the cool song.

@user3386365856738 said:

"Much love from Zimbabwe (Dali Nguwe my favourite)"

@ABANTWANA. BOMDANTSO commented:

"Not me thinking the jeans were not placed properly."

@demba BA added:

"My favourite Queen."

@Pablescober98 wrote:

"I Love you, babe."

@nana31the said:

"Hi, I love your song Sofa Slahlane "

@Innocencia❤️ noted:

"You didnt have to cut off the Jacket"

@user6790794160354 said:

"My favourite girl love the girl "

@Pablescober98 added:

"My favourite artist love you and your music."

Source: Briefly News