Espresso presenter Katlego Maboe has Mzansi amped up for December with his epic dance moves

The TV presenter partook in the Mnike dance challenge, which has TikTok in a chokehold

Maboe is known for his amazing dance moves in addition to his soothing voice, making him a triple threat

Katlego Maboe participated in the 'Mnike' dance challenge

Espresso TV presenter Katlego Maboe has fans amped for the festive season when he participated in the viral Mnike dance challenge.

Despite December being months away, many fans agree that the song itself sets the tone for the busy month.

Katlego Maboe shows off his dance moves

Maboe took to Twitter to share his take on the dance challenge which has taken over TikTok.

"Is it just me, or does this song feel like DeZemba? What did @Tyler_ICU put in this track? Haike."

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi approves of Maboe's dance moves

@almiran87207510 said:

"Auwwa abuti yohhhh aish yah neh."

@sirboring_26 said:

"The dance you do after being caught cheating but the judge says you innocent cause you to important for the streets! Amandla Navy Gown."

@tshepangjimmy6 said:

"Ziyakhala Kmanje, indeed it’s s long weekend."

@trevortrev100 said:

"Kat. That dance moves seem naughty."

@koyokosaan said:

"Drives me crazy."

@SoniaSonjeezy said:

"This song is flames. You get festive feels."

@mfazikaBafo said:

"When the song plays ke December."

@SoniaSonjeezy said:

"Isss too much."

