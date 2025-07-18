A woman went viral on TikTok for her transparent unboxing video of an affordable couch purchased online from Takealot

Source: TikTok

As online shopping continues to grow, especially in the furniture and lifestyle space, more South Africans are turning to e-commerce for convenience, affordability, and access to a wider range of products, all of which are shaping a shift in buying habits and increasing trust in digital platforms.

A South African woman became a viral hit on TikTok after openly showcasing her unboxing of a budget-friendly R4,289 George & Mason Diana 3-Seater Couch she bought on Takealot. The video was posted by user @keletso_amanda shows her unboxing the George & Mason Diana 3-Seater Couch, which she bought for R4,289 during a 46% off sale on the online store.

In the clip, she gives viewers a first look at the couch in her living room, from the packaging to the final setup. The sleek design and neutral colour instantly caught attention, with many viewers calling it perfect for small spaces and a stylish steal.

Keletso explained that she and her partner took a bit of a risk by ordering furniture online without seeing it in person. However, once the couch was delivered and set up, she was impressed with the quality. The fabric finish, firmness of the cushions, and overall aesthetic exceeded her expectations.

Keletso’s honest couch review sparks online buzz

The video sparked a flurry of comments from users who either had the same couch or were considering buying it. Others were excited about finding a budget-friendly furniture option that didn’t compromise on style. Some even asked about delivery time and how long the assembly took.

Keletso’s honest review resonated with viewers looking for real-life product feedback rather than polished ads. Her unboxing added a touch of relatability to the shopping experience, especially for those furnishing homes on a budget.

As social media becomes a popular platform for product recommendations, TikTokers like Keletso are building trust by showcasing the highs and lows of online shopping experiences. Takealot is fast becoming a trusted platform for home goods in South Africa, with many consumers sharing positive reviews about product quality and delivery.

The unboxing video of an affordable R4,289 George & Mason Diana 3-Seater Couch, bought from Takealot, went viral. Image: @keletso_amanda

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Thato B wrote:

“My couch! I have the exact same one in charcoal. I thought it was too low and small at first, but the quality and comfort sold me.”

NormaJ's Daughter said:

“I need a 2- and 3-seater. 😭”

Becky shared:

“I have the same one. ☺️ Got it on special from Takealot.”

Humble Bonnie Sambou asked:

“Is it charcoal or grey? ❤️”

LadyEmz commented:

“I’m shopping for a new couch, thank you for the plug, sis. 🥰👌”

Jo said:

“Wow, really nice for the price.”

Stufuzaesihle asked:

“Is it comfortable?”

Tracymspout commented:

“Stunning couch! How long did delivery take?”

Nazley Kamfer wrote:

“Wow, beautiful! Congratulations, Mama.”

BaddieWithABudget commented:

“I love this! Thanks for the plug.”

Nonkululeko Mcanyana said, “Ohhhh, it’s gorgeous 🥰”

Check out the TikTok video below

