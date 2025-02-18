“No Excuses To Be Broke in 2025”: Woman Shows How To Make Money Through Takealot
- A content creator revealed how South Africans can generate extra income by selling products on Takealot, highlighting the platform's trusted reputation among local shoppers
- The TikToker explained how the platform's credibility allows sellers to ask for higher prices compared to individual selling
- Curious South Africans flooded the comments section with questions about start-up costs, product packaging, and monthly fees associated with becoming a Takealot seller
A savvy entrepreneur has sparked interest among South Africans by sharing insights into selling products on Takealot as a profitable 2025 side hustle. Content creator @miss.king02, known for her motivational content and money-making tips, detailed how the e-commerce giant's trusted reputation can help sellers maximize their profits through premium pricing strategies.
Watch the TikTok video below.
Understanding the Takealot advantage
The Takealot platform offers sellers access to over 3 million active shoppers across South Africa, with comprehensive support, including warehousing, delivery, and returns handling. Sellers receive payments four times monthly, and the platform provides tools for managing stock, pricing, and product selection through the Takealot Seller Portal.
For fast-moving products with a stock cover of 35 days or less, storage at distribution centres is free, making it an attractive option for efficient sellers.
The process begins with a simple application where potential sellers provide information about their business and products. After approval, which typically takes 10 business days, sellers complete their account registration with the required documentation.
The platform offers an onboarding process to familiarize sellers with their systems before products go live. Notably, sellers can choose between storing products at Takealot's warehouses or operating on a lead-time basis to minimize storage fees.
Mzansi curious about opportunities
@Kay inquired:
"How much would you need to start selling on Takealot? Literally have 0 on my name but would love to start 😭"
@Shevy questioned:
"Hi, alot of the products are overpriced on take a lot, is it profitable?"
@6G SesG asked:
"Hello how does the packaging word if you sell on takealot?"
@Deelz wondered:
"I would really love to sell my handcrafted flower jewelry on Takealot, I just want to know what are the monthly fees just to see if it's worth using Takealot 🙏"
@sammy requested:
"Hi please let me know the requirements and capital needed for products, thanks."
@Nolene Lynn Nortje expressed:
"Pls plug me in the jewellery really have a market for it ova here."
@Guillaume Strauss inquired:
"How do we get started with that?"
@precious asked:
"How much capital do you need to start selling on take a lot?"
