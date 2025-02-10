“Thank You for the Plug”: Woman Shares Apps To Make Money Online for Unemployed Peeps
- A lady shared some helpful advice for unemployed people looking to make money online, receiving thanks from netizens
- The helpful X user shared a detailed step-by-step thread showing Mzansi how they can earn cash through a survey
- The information was appreciated by South Africans online, who were eager to try and make some money
A lady took to the socials to share a way for unemployed people to make money, gathering attention from netizens eager to make some extra cash. The lady shared how an app, a smartphone and some data are all that's needed to make a quick buck.
A side hustle is born
@meleni_xiluva shared the post on X in a long thread showing the steps to take to making money. The instructions are accompanied by screenshots so that users won't get confused as to what to do.
Read the informative post below:
Helping those in need
The woman starts her thread by sharing the website where all the money-making will take place, Voissy surveys. She shared tips on how to qualify for the survey and how the money is earned. In general, users earn money by completing surveys after playing some games.
Once the survey is finished, users then have to transfer their money to a PayPal account to convert it into rands and withdraw the cash. Many users found the advice to be helpful and were eager to try it for themselves. Read the comments below:
@Pearl1550468 asked:
"How do you convert your points?"
@shukrani__ posted:
"Thank you for this plug fam let me go check it out now."
@crystal_twts said:
"Passive income gang, tap in!"
@ladyhuneybee stated:
"Let me get on it."
@Bongs_Mahlangu mentioned:
"Thank you for the wonderful plugs."
@Sifisov1 commented:
"Thanks for sharing fam, let me also share."
@PostbyPeter posted:
"You can't afford to miss out on this."
