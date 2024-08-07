A person who was tired of high unemployment in South Africa found a way to solve that

The person was captured in a video hilariously walking into a random PEP store and started working

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing and stanning the idea

A funny person pulled an employment joke at a PEP store. Images: @luscious_gaygee/ Instagram, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

A person tired of unemployment took to her TikTok account and demonstrated how people should deal with the issue.

In a video uploaded by gaygee_07, a person can be seen entering a PEP store, shouting that they are tired of looking for a job and not getting it. The person hilariously went behind the counter.

They joined other cashiers and started calling customers to pay. The way they performed the joke, it was like they were working there for a long time - lol.

Person finds hilarious way to solve unemployment

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the video

The video gained over six million views, with many online users laughing and stanning the person for such a brilliant idea at a time the country faces high unemployment.

@Sivu ka Jesu 💕 said:

"This is how my mum got her job e Government 1978 😂😂😂."

@Ruth Geswindt wrote:

"And if they arrest you just start working at the police station 😂."

@Gugu Pearl Shongwe laughed:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂Oh no you didn't."

@georgekhosa911 expressed:

"This is the best thing ever ..solution at its best...no one will be unemployed."

@Maheena💍 was entertained:

"Give him a name tag please 😅..."

@ZikXero commented:

"Already productive from the first minute 🥰🥰."

@Jerome se diary felt envious:

"I need some of his confidence please😂😂😂."

@user8502690083232 said:

"It's what we must do to get hired becos this CV dropping thing ain't working 🤞."

